Leaders Dumbarton back on track with narrow win over struggling Bonnyrigg Rose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leaders Dumbarton returned to winning ways in cinch Scottish League Two as Gregg Wylde’s first-half strike gave them a 1-0 win over bottom club Bonnyrigg Rose.

The Sons went into the weekend with a four-point lead but looking to return to form after a surprise defeat to Forfar last time out.

Wylde latched onto to a cross from Kalvin Orsi to drill the ball home in the 15th minute and it proved enough to sink their valiant opponents.

Second-placed Stirling Albion were also made to battle for a 1-0 win over Stranraer that keeps them within touching distance of the pacesetters.

Ross Davidson scored the only goal of the game in the 48th minute to seal a third straight win for the hosts.

Improving Annan moved up to third after an impressive 3-0 win over East Fife, who finished the game with 10 men after Kieran Millar’s 47th-minute red card.

Chris Johnston put the hosts in front after 35th minute and doubled his tally 10 minutes after the break before Max Kilsby put the seal on a fine home performance in the 85th minute.

Elgin continued to slip down the table as Stenhousemuir claimed a 2-0 triumph at Ochilview.

Adam Brown lashed the home side in front with a long-range strike after 44 minutes and Michael Anderson completed victory deep into injury time.

Finn Robson’s 62nd-minute goal was enough to earn Forfar their third straight win away to struggling Albion Rovers.