Mike Fondop’s impressive strike earns Oldham a point at Aldershot

Mike Fondop’s stunning second-half strike earned Oldham a point in a 1-1 draw at Aldershot in the National League.

Fondop let fly from 30 yards to equalise in the 48th minute after Inih Effiong had put the Shots in front.

Effiong’s 28th-minute strike was his 17th goal of the season and swiftly followed his hat-trick in the midweek win at Maidstone.

He came close to doubling his tally in the 77th minute when he got behind the Oldham defence but saw his shot cleared off the line.

But Oldham almost grabbed the winner against the run of play in the 89th minute when Joe Nuttall got a touch in a goalmouth scramble but dragged his effort just wide.