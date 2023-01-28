Sunderland hold Fulham while Leeds and Leicester reach FA Cup fifth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunderland hold Fulham while Leeds and Leicester reach FA Cup fifth round

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 5:51 pm
Chris Rigg looked to have won the game for Sunderland at Fulham before the goal was ruled out for offside (John Walton/PA)
Chris Rigg looked to have won the game for Sunderland at Fulham before the goal was ruled out for offside (John Walton/PA)

Fulham were given an FA Cup scare by Sunderland of the Championship as the Wearsiders played out an impressive 1-1 draw against the Premier League side at Craven Cottage.

Winger Jack Clarke looked to have teed up the shock of the fourth round when he netted after just six minutes for the visitors, who were the better side for much of the game in west London as Marco Silva’s team struggled.

Tom Cairney scored in the 61st minute to level for Fulham, before a stoppage-time goal from 15-year-old Sunderland substitute Chris Rigg was ruled out for offside to spare the hosts’ blushes.

Leeds eased into the fifth round after a stunner from Jack Harrison helped see off Accrington with a 3-1 win at the Wham Stadium.

Marco Silva
Marco Silva saw his team outplayed for spells by Sunderland (John Walton/PA)

The winger blasted the Premier League side in front from distance midway through the first half against the League One strugglers, before goals from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra helped ease the pressure on head coach Jesse Marsch.

Leicester made heavy weather of their trip to the Banks’s Stadium to play League Two Walsall, Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the only goal with a deflected strike in the second half after Youri Tielemans had struck the post from the penalty spot.

Sheffield Wednesday, conquerors of Newcastle in the third round, flirted with defeat for much of the second half of their game against Fleetwood at Hillsborough.

The League One promotion hopefuls looked to have been undone by a goal just after half-time by Promise Omochere for the visitors, before hitting back through an own goal by Josh Earl 20 minutes from time to force a replay.

Southampton
Southampton made light work of Blackpool at St Mary's (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton made light work of seeing off Championship side Blackpool, Romain Perraud scoring a goal in each half – the first a brilliant free-kick – to ensure Nathan Jones’ Premier League strugglers avoided an upset.

Charlie Patino, on loan from Arsenal, pulled one back for Blackpool as the visitors tasted defeat in Mick McCarthy’s first game.

Grimsby gave Luton a scare at Kenilworth Road, taking the lead early through Gavan Holohan before Elijah Adebayo hit back from the penalty spot for the hosts.

Jordan Clark put Luton in front, but Harry Clifton scored almost immediately to level for the League Two side.

West Brom’s fine league form deserted them as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by fellow Championship side Bristol City thanks to a brace from striker Sam Bell, while Blackburn drew 2-2 with Birmingham and Burnley were held to a goalless draw by Ipswich at Portman Road.

