Boreham Wood bounce back from FA Cup exit with victory at Altrincham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boreham Wood showed no ill effects from their midweek FA Cup exit as they strolled to a 2-0 win at Altrincham.

The visitors’ hopes of securing a famous cup clash with Leeds were shattered by their extra-time exit at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday.

But they recovered to deliver a dominant performance at the J Davidson Stadium with Will Evans bundling home their opener after 24 minutes.

Femi Ilesanmi rose to head home a cross from Chris Bush two minutes into the second half and Bush later came close to making it three from long range.

Altrincham rallied with Isaac Marriott missing a great chance to reduce the deficit before visiting keeper Nathan Ashmore produced a brilliant stop to deny Chris Conn-Clarke.