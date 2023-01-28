Yeovil stun 10-man Dagenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lowly Yeovil sprang a surprise with a 2-0 win over play-off hopefuls Dagenham.

The hosts were forced to play with 10 men from the half-hour mark after Harry Phipps was sent off for a foul on Matt Worthington in the box.

Jordan Maguire-Drew put the Glovers in front from the resulting penalty but the Daggers continued to press for an equaliser.

It almost arrived in the 72nd minute when Junior Morias fired wide before Yeovil made the game safe through a long-range strike from Worthington 10 minutes from time.

The result provided a major boost for the ailing visitors, who had not played since a 4-1 loss at Bromley two weeks ago.