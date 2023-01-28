Jason Roy was never ready to ‘roll over’ despite year of setbacks and low points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jason Roy was never ready to ‘roll over’ despite year of setbacks and low points

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 6:01 pm
Jason Roy was at his belligerent best on Friday (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Jason Roy was at his belligerent best on Friday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Jason Roy spoke candidly of his pride at battling through self-doubt caused by an “avalanche of s***” after ending a prolonged dry spell with a trademark belligerent century for England.

Roy has for so long been England’s pacesetter at the top of the order and often instrumental in their successes, none greater than when he returned from injury to inspire the side to 2019 World Cup glory.

But after excelling in last winter’s Pakistan Super League, his form nosedived in the English summer, both internationally and domestically, to the extent he was omitted from England’s T20 World Cup squad.

Roy then lost his central contract and was downgraded to an incremental deal while his figures in this month’s SA20 painted a bleak picture as he averaged just 12.5 for Paarl Royals in eight innings.

He felt he had turned a corner after some frank conversations with Jos Buttler and rewarded the England captain’s faith by peeling off 113 from 91 balls in a 27-run defeat by South Africa in the first ODI.

“It was like an avalanche of s*** things happening over and over again,” said Roy. “You start doubting yourself as a player, thinking people have forgotten about you even though you’ve played a huge amount of cricket, start doubting yourself as a guy, becoming reserved, which is just not me.

“Mentally overcoming a lot of doubts and thoughts that I had in my head towards the latter part of last year, that’s probably the proudest I’ve been of myself.

“I’ve gone out there and just enjoyed myself, tried to impose myself which I don’t think I’ve done over a period of time so it was a nice feeling to go out there and just be myself: chew on some gum, give it the full bravado, say a few things to the opposition, get in the fight a bit and it was a very proud moment.

“My motivation is always going to be there, I’m never a guy who’s going to roll over. That’s why, after the year I had, not pushing myself as much as I should have, it’s good to see that I’ve still got a bit of fight.”

Being left out of England’s T20 World Cup winning campaign last autumn was a “huge hammer blow” for Roy, who credited the support of his wife Elle for keeping him “level-headed” through low moments.

Roy has worked with Surrey psychologist Dr Andrea Furst and it did not go unnoticed his Bloemfontein innings came a day after England great Kevin Pietersen had a pep talk with the squad at Mangaung Oval.

“We spoke about being free, not worrying about the outcome, just playing my game,” Roy said. “The big thing for me the night before was to go out on my own terms.

“How do I want to be remembered? As a guy who had a great career, smacked it everywhere, then all of a sudden had a year or whatever it’s been of crap, and a completely different player?

“Or as a guy who went out there and attacked the bowlers? Fair enough if I got out, but I got out on my terms. That has helped my psyche.”

Roy, who pushed his ODI average back above 40 on Friday, is well aware he cannot afford to rest on his laurels as there is plenty of competition for his place ahead of England’s defence of their World Cup crown in India this year.

Surrey team-mate Will Jacks and Lancashire’s Phil Salt have been mentioned as possible replacements in recent weeks – and while Roy was uneasy about the speculation at first, he now embraces the challenge.

“Being where I was at mentally, and the lads tearing it apart, that wasn’t easy at first, but then you realise that that was me once upon a time,” he added.

“The initial feeling was, ‘oh s***, these guys are overtaking me’. But then it’s, ‘pull your head in. You’ve had a great career, you are playing well, if it stops tomorrow, I have had a load of fun’.

“Being happy, enjoying other people’s success, giving back and being happy is a huge part of your own individual success.”

England are likely to rest Jofra Archer in Sunday’s penultimate ODI at the same venue given the close proximity of the games to each other. Chris Woakes and Reece Topley seem set to feature.

