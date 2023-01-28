Nicke Kabamba hat-trick helps Barnet down fellow promotion hopefuls Chesterfield

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Nicke Kabamba struck a hat-trick as Barnet dealt a hammer blow to Chesterfield’s National League automatic promotion ambitions with a 3-0 win in north London.

The visitors went into the game on the back of four straight wins and looking to pile pressure on the two teams above them.

But fifth-placed Barnet, on fine form themselves after a run of seven games unbeaten, grabbed the lead when Kabamba poked home from close range just past the half-hour mark.

Chesterfield keeper Lucas Covolan saved superbly to deny Harry Pritchard, while Jeff King thought he had equalised with a deflected shot that was deemed not to have crossed the line.

After repelling a spell of Chesterfield pressure, Barnet seized the points with Kabamba making it two after 77 minutes before racing clear to complete his hat-trick five minutes from time.