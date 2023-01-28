Liam Rosenior a huge fan of Hull loanee Aaron Connolly after birthday brace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liam Rosenior a huge fan of Hull loanee Aaron Connolly after birthday brace

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 6:11 pm
Aaron Connolly scored twice (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Aaron Connolly scored twice (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Hull manager Liam Rosenior hailed Aaron Connolly as a “natural” in front of goal after he scored twice on his 23rd birthday in the 3-0 victory against QPR.

The Tigers had not won at home since early October and were indebted to Connolly, on loan from Brighton until the end of the season, for his contribution against admittedly lifeless opposition.

Rosenior said: “I’ve known him since he was a kid and I love him.

“If he misses the first chance he’ll take the second one. His timing and movement is so good and he’s showed exactly why I wanted to bring him to the club.

“He’ll be the first to admit he’s made mistakes, but you’ve got remember that he’s just 23.

“He’s emotional at times and when he first came to the club, he was on his best behaviour. But I didn’t want that, I wanted him to be himself.

“I believe in him. He’s a natural. I think he’s a Hull City player and embodies what this club is about.”

Hull are now one point adrift of 14th-placed QPR in the Sky Bet Championship and have lost just once under Rosenior since the mid-season World Cup break.

Connolly’s first goal after 10 minutes was largely down to good work on the right from Cyrus Christie, but he still had the composure to loop the ball over Seny Dieng.

QPR improved after the restart, but they were caught in possession after 62 minutes – with a swift counter-attack leading to Rob Dickie deflecting the ball into his own net.

Connolly then controlled a reaching Jean Michael Seri pass through the middle to put the game to bed just two minutes later.

Rosenior said: “I’m a relieved man. It’s felt like an eternity since we won at home.

“But I think it’s been coming. Our performances at home have merited more points. To play so aggressively and on the front foot, I couldn’t be happier with the players.

“It’s been so long to celebrate a home win and it’s a moment I’ll never forget.”

Counterpart Neil Critchley admits change is required if QPR are to salvage their season.

They have badly faltered since former manager Michael Beale’s departure to Scottish Premiership side Rangers and paid the price for an awful start at the MKM Stadium.

Critchley said: “We were miles off. Our start to the game was passive at best – in and out of possession.

“Out of possession, we were nowhere good enough. Once the game settled down we did better, but it was still not good enough.

“Possibly the only positive at half-time was that it was 1-0.

“We started the second half better but then we conceded an awful goal, a horrible goal.

“If you look at the recent history of this football club, it’s quite clear to me that a few things need to change.

“What’s the saying? ‘Either the people change or you change the people’.

“It’s nothing to do with tactics or ability but when it’s hard, we lack the certain basics of football.

“When the going gets tough you need people to stand up and do the ugly side of the game better than we do.

“It’s a challenge. I enjoy a challenge, but it’s quite clear to me where this team need improving.

“We need to change and we need to change quickly.”

