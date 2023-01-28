Gateshead hit back to beat Wealdstone and boost survival bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gateshead gave their National League survival hopes a boost with a late comeback to earn a 2-1 win away at Wealdstone

Max Kretzschmar looked to have given the hosts a win to bolster their aspirations of reaching the play-offs, but an equalising goal from Daniel Elliot before an 83rd-minute winner from substitute Adam Campbell turned the game on its head to drag Gateshead to within three points of safety.

The hosts took the lead when midfielder Kretzschmar pounced to fire home following a goalmouth scramble in the 38th minute of a first half that Wealdstone largely dominated.

But, despite holding the lead into the final 20 minutes, Stuart Maynard’s team could not hold on and succumbed to a late rally from the visitors, with Elliot and Campbell striking with a late ambush to breathe life into their bid to avoid the drop.