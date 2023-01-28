Paul Hurst ‘proud and really pleased’ after Grimsby hold Luton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst was proud of his team’s efforts as they held Championship outfit Luton to a 2-2 draw in the FA Cup fourth round at Kenilworth Road.

The visitors had led at the break through Gavan Holohan’s header, only for Town to hit back and move 2-1 in front with 66 minutes gone thanks to goals from Elijah Adebayo and Jordan Clark.

However, Harry Clifton levelled within 60 seconds to set up a replay at Blundell Park next month.

Hurst said: “I’m proud and really pleased for the players, for the football club in terms of there’ll be some more income generated, and the fans.

“You say going into the game, it’s great, you want to test yourself, there’s also an element of realism about what can happen as Luton are a fantastic side.

“You get the teamsheet, I didn’t think they’d make loads of changes, but there weren’t many changes at all.

“So there is a little bit of concern, you want to give a good account of yourself and I think the players certainly did that.

“There’s no doubt we had to give possession up, but I do think we performed well, played some good football second half at times and towards the end, perhaps the game could have had a winner.”

Although Luton dominated possession in the first period, it was the Mariners who forced the better chances, Bryn Morris denied by Ethan Horvath from 20 yards, the keeper then tipping over Holohan’s superb long-range volley.

Holohan escaped the Hatters’ defence to head Grimsby ahead after 43 minutes, but just four minutes after the break, Gabe Osho was clipped in the area and Adebayo converted the spot-kick.

Clark swivelled to volley past Max Crocombe after 66 minutes, but some sloppy defending was punished by Clifton moments later.

Crocombe saved well from Carlton Morris and Luke Berry, with home substitute Fred Onyedinma clearing another Clifton effort off the line.

Luton boss Rob Edwards said: “We seem to do it the hard way in the FA Cup.

“We’ve done it once in the third round, we’re going to have to go and do it again in the fourth.

“We didn’t get the first contact from the set-piece and we had to do it a different way and come from behind.

“We adjusted well, got the two goals, I’m really disappointed with how we reacted after we scored the second goal.

“It’s not like us, it’s uncharacteristic of us to switch off, we didn’t win the first ball, the second ball, it dropped to them and we could have defended it better.

“Credit to them, but we’ve got to do better in that moment.”