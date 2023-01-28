Exeter boss Gary Caldwell praises ‘brilliant’ Jevani Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Exeter boss Gary Caldwell praises ‘brilliant’ Jevani Brown

By Press Association
January 28, 2023, 6:30 pm
Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Gary Caldwell showered praise on the “brilliant” Jevani Brown after his double led Exeter to a 2-0 win at MK Dons.

Brown netted in each half as the Grecians recorded a first ever victory at Stadium MK, adding a composed 67th-minute finish to his penalty nine minutes before the break.

The striker missed a gilt-edged opportunity in City’s defeat at Portsmouth last week and Caldwell was delighted by his response.

“He has been brilliant,” said the Exeter boss. “His return of goals and assists is great and he can keep improving.

“I said to him in the dressing room just now that he wasn’t going to miss one-on-ones two weeks running.

“When he gets in those situations, you expect him to score every time with the quality he has.

“I’m delighted for him and delighted for the team. This is a difficult place to come and it’s a big win.”

Only Jonson Clarke-Harris and Aaron Collins have scored more than Brown’s 12 Sky Bet League One goals this season and he kept his cool from the spot when former Dons ace Sam Nombe was brought down by Zak Jules.

He was similarly clinical when latching on to Archie Collins’ deflected pass midway through the second half to seal Exeter’s third away win in four trips.

“As the game went on, our quality improved and in the second half, there was only one team that was going to win it,” Caldwell added.

“The substitutes provided quality and speed and we looked a real threat. In the end, we could have scored more.”

Caldwell’s opposite number Mark Jackson rued his side’s lack of cutting edge as they slipped to a second home defeat in five days.

Mo Eisa spurned a glorious opportunity to put the hosts in front in the 20th minute, slotting wide when clean through, and the striker was similarly wasteful when presented with two more openings after the break.

“We need to be more clinical in key moments of the game,” Jackson said. “When we create those chances, we have to put them away.

“But it’s not about any one player and Mo will score goals, he’s a confident lad.

“Last week at Forest Green he scored with two fantastic finishes and he finishes really well in training. Days like this happen sometimes for strikers.”

Jackson handed full debuts to Sullay Kaikai and Paris Maghoma in the defeat and looks set for a busy end to the transfer window as he looks to pull his side away from the bottom four.

“We are still in the market for a defender, we feel we need cover in that area,” he said.

“We are working hard to get the right fit for the squad and hopefully that will come off.”

Most Commented