Maidenhead ease relegation concerns with victory at York

Maidenhead pulled seven points clear of the National League relegation zone after ending their winless run with a 2-1 victory away at York.

Goals in each half from Ashley Nathaniel-George and Cole Kpekawa put the visitors comfortably in control at the LNER Stadium before striker Lenell John-Lewis pulled one back to make for a nervous finish.

Maidenhead took the lead after 39 minutes when Nathaniel-George got forward and found space to tap home, before Adams doubled the lead with a fine free-kick on the hour mark.

John-Lewis halved the arrears with 14 minutes remaining when he got on the end of Manny Duku’s flick to prod past the goalkeeper, but the visitors held on to claim a first league win in eight matches.