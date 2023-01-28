Ipswich hold Championship leaders Burnley in tense FA Cup fourth-round tie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sky Bet League One high-flyers Ipswich held Championship leaders Burnley to 0-0 draw in a nail-biting FA Cup fourth-round encounter at Portman Road.

Town were on the front foot early on and nearly took the lead when George Hirst just failed to hit the target following a cross from Kayden Jackson and Marcus Harness struck the top of the bar.

Tricky footwork by Darko Churlinov led to him cutting the ball back to Jay Rodriguez and his shot was blocked by Janoi Donacien while at the other end a cross-cum-shot by Jackson was deflected and tipped over the bar by Burnley goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Vaclav Hladky had to be alert on two occasions when he first tipped an effort from Nathan Tella over the bar and then beat a shot away from Rodriguez.

Anass Zaroury’s fierce shot was deflected wide in the 77th minute and Hladky tipped the resultant corner over the bar while Conor Chaplin’s shot was tipped onto the bar by Peacock-Farrell but neither side were able to find a winner.