Duncan Ferguson ‘hurt’ after Forest Green stunned by Shrewsbury in stoppage time

Duncan Ferguson admitted Forest Green’s dramatic 2-1 defeat at Shrewsbury “hurt” after he was denied victory in his first game in charge.

The 51-year-old took over the League One basement boys from Ian Burchnall this week and was on course for a win until two stoppage-time Shrewsbury goals spoiled the party.

Ferguson had his head in his hands after the ending left his side rooted to the foot of the table.

He said: “It hurt. Believe me, it hurt really badly. I thought the team were excellent, it was a really great performance.

“It was a disappointing end. I think the nature of a defeat like that can help the team grow.

“It was a great strike from the lad (Jordon Garrick). I thought he had some magic in his feet. It was a great finish and a fantastic goal.

“It was just one of those things. We were so unlucky that we couldn’t see the game out.

“I was really pleased with our shape. The players showed good application and took on our instructions well.

“I’d like to see a bit more in possession but we had good organisation which I think you all saw.

“I think we’ve got to be better in possession going forward. I only had the one day so we worked more on the out of possession stuff and the organisational side.”

Swansea loanee Jordon Garrick had seemingly started the Ferguson era with a bang with his stunning 18th-minute strike at New Meadow.

But substitutes Rekeil Pyke and Ryan Bowman netted in time added on to secure a fourth league win on the spin for the on-song Shrews for the first time since September 2017.

Boss Steve Cotterill, who made a quadruple substitution with 10 minutes left, hailed his side’s never-say-die attitude.

He said: “Watching it at the end, I was probably as excited as everybody else.

“We ended up putting ourselves in a situation in the game that we’ve got to learn from.

“It was a difficult game for the players but as I’d said before their character and the spirit shone through.

“The glut of subs, dare I brag about that, that came on had a fantastic impact on the game and won it for us.

“The most important thing for me was when the goals went in it was the people who had been taken off who were the first ones down there celebrating.

“That tells you something about the group, they’re a special group. I really enjoyed that moment when the pandemonium was going on.

“They never give up, it’s easy to give up.”

On the four subs, Cotterill added: “It took a little while to get to it because you’re thinking ‘am I going to disrupt the game?’.

“In the game we were still in the ascendency but we weren’t quite cutting or sharp enough.”