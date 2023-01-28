Northampton boss Jon Brady pleased with ‘professional second-half performance’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Northampton boss Jon Brady felt his side benefitted from keeping things “simple” as they returned to winning ways.

After Barrow shaded the opening 45 minutes, Town took control after the interval, claiming victory with goals after 54 and 85 minutes from Ben Fox and substitute Shaun McWilliams.

Third-placed Northampton won the corresponding game 3-1 last May but were denied automatic promotion on goals scored thanks to Bristol Rovers’ 7-0 thumping of Scunthorpe.

So it was a happier experience for Brady this time around as Town completed a league double over their hosts.

“We were rusty in the first half because we hadn’t had a game for two weeks,” he said. “We have hardly been able to get on grass until last Thursday because of the weather.

“We spoke at half-time about playing the simple pass because we tried to force it too much in the first.

“In the second, we were a lot more confident and looked more purposeful. It was just a professional second-half performance.

“Overall, we have been playing quite well without getting the rub of the green. That has been tough to take.

“However, results have not told the true story of what has happened, We deserve this win for all our performances in the last few weeks.”

Barrow’s last success at Holker Street came on November 19 against Hartlepool.

“Your home form is always the corner stone of your season,” said boss Pete Wild. “Not to have not won here for so long is highly frustrating.

“But teams are coming here knowing how tough it is. Northampton celebrated like they had won the league at the end.

“At half-time there wasn’t anything between the teams. We were the better side in the first half.

“The message at the interval was more of the same, but we didn’t hit those levels.”

Fox netted his third of the season after Louis Appere flicked on a Sam Hoskins’ free-kick.

“Whoever got the first goal was probably going to win the game,” added Wild. “But it was a poor free-kick to give away.

“When the ball comes in the box we must defend the set-piece. It was avoidable and put us on the back foot.

“We put five attacking subs on to try and get something from the game. But we didn’t look potent enough in their box.”