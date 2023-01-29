Richarlison injury not serious – assistant coach Cristian Stellini

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Richarlison injury not serious – assistant coach Cristian Stellini

By Press Association
January 29, 2023, 8:17 am Updated: January 29, 2023, 9:11 am
Cristian Stellini has played down an injury concern for Richarlison after he missed Saturday’s win at Preston (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Cristian Stellini has played down an injury concern for Richarlison after he missed Saturday’s win at Preston (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Tottenham assistant coach Cristian Stellini played down an injury concern for Richarlison after the Brazilian missed Saturday’s 3-0 FA Cup win at Preston.

Richarlison has been limited to only three substitute appearances since the World Cup having been struggling with a hamstring problem.

He was expected to come into contention for a start at Deepdale with Harry Kane recovering from an illness, but was not in the matchday squad, and Stellini later revealed Richarlison was missing with an adductor problem.

However, the Italian said the injury was not serious and Richarlison should be back in training next week as Spurs prepare for the visit of Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

“He has a small problem in the last few days,” Stellini said. “We tried to recover him, but it was not a good idea. We had just Harry Kane sick and so it was not a good idea to risk him. We will find Richarlison next week.”

Asked if the injury was related to the hamstring issue, Stellini added: “No, no, no, it was a different injury. He recovered well. He has a small problem in his adductor, but nothing serious.”

Tottenham have added to their attacking options this week with the loan signing of Arnaut Danjuma, hijacking Everton’s move for the Villarreal forward.

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Deepdale
Tottenham new signing Arnaut Danjuma wraps up a 3-0 FA Cup fourth round win at Preston (Tim Goode/PA Images).

And Danjuma wasted no time in settling in as he grabbed his first goal for the club at Preston, coming off the bench to turn in Dejan Kulusevski’s cross and finish off the tie after Son Heung-min’s second-half brace.

“For Danjuma, it’s a good start for him to score in the first game but we are looking forward to working with him, we have to discover this guy,” Stellini said. “He can play many positions in the front three.”

The final score at Deepdale perhaps made Tottenham’s progression to the fifth round of the Cup easier than it was. Although they dominated the ball in the first half they were largely limited to shots from distance by a disciplined Preston side.

The difference came five minutes after the break when another of those long-range efforts, a fine left-footed strike from Son, found the corner of the net. Once Spurs were in front, the outcome was not really in doubt.

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – Deepdale
Son Heung-min pictured scoring the first of his two goals in Tottenham’s 3-0 FA Cup win at Preston (Tim Goode/PA Images).

“We are happy because we started the game like we expected,” Stellini said. “We made some changes but nothing changed from the last performance so we have to be happy for that.

“We created a comfortable second half because we played a great first half. The ball moved quickly and we had only to wait for the right moment to find the solution like Sonny did and it was a great performance…

“Preston defended very well in the first half, they ran a lot. The three at the back, they never allowed (Preston) to counter-attack in the first half, and it was a good first half. Then the difference in the second half was Sonny finding the target and that created the comfort.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Lossiemouth men standing by shed they'll use for the men's shed group when it's up and running
Plans gather pace for Lossiemouth Men's Shed which supports say will 'help the town'
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach.
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
The all-male fashion show Brave is looking for courageous men to come forward. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity appeals for 'Brave' men to get involved in fundraising catwalk show
Police detected 21 crimes when they stopped 30 cars in Skye and Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland.
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Neil Moncrieff is this year's Guizer Jarl and, after a long wait due to Covid, can't wait for the big day to arrive. Image: Dave Donaldson
Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two…
Inverness' Daniel MacKay skips past Raith's Ross Millen. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion
Expensive energy concept. More expensive electric power increases people's expenditures.; Shutterstock ID 2223102257; purchase_order: ; job:
Could separate electricity and gas markets reduce your energy bills?
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Staggies choose the perfect time to find form
Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock in action for Chelthenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run-down on the Watford defender in…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must take their time to get this appointment right

Editor's Picks

Most Commented