Malky Mackay delighted with Ross County’s new recruits in win over Kilmarnock

Ross County manager Malky Mackay hailed the impact of his January arrivals after they starred in the 3–0 win over Kilmarnock.

Eamonn Brophy scored 12 minutes into his debut – just three days after making the move to Dingwall – with the assist coming from another loan signing this month, Nohan Kenneh from Hibernian.

Josh Stones was also brought on for his first appearance 48 hours after signing on loan from Wigan Athletic, while Alex Samuel has added more fresh impetus to the group after returning from a year on the sidelines with a cruciate injury.

“It was great to see two of the new signings involved in the first goal. Nohan sets it up and Eamonn immediately looks like a forward who is at ease in our league,” Mackay said.

“To go and score and have the day he had alongside Jordan White, I was delighted for him.

“One of the things I was delighted with was that the people who came on the pitch actually affected the game and showed a desperate desire to help the team.

“Alex Samuel has been out for a year and I’m so happy for him because he came on and he was an absolute pest to Killie.

“Young Josh Stones comes on and you can see he has played National League football because he is straight into three big, experienced centre-backs and doesn’t care.

“I’m also glad for Nohan, who is young and come in from Hibs. He showed what he is – that destroyer mentality he’s got. He wins so many second balls.”

Opposite number Derek McInnes felt Kilmarnock did well in the game despite the scoreline, but admitted that counts for nothing in the end.

“I thought 3–0 was harsh on us in terms of territory and how competitive we were, but we lost poor goals,” he said.

“We had plenty of shots and territory, but we’ve all been here long enough to know it’s what you do in the opposition box that matters.

“We didn’t have that punch in us to go and change the narrative of the game.

“We’ve lost a fight but we’re determined not to lose the battle. We are bottom of the league, but there are still enough games ahead of us to go and deal with our own situation and deal with our own business.

“We’re disappointed in the dressing room, but we’re hoping to see a response on Wednesday night against Dundee United.”