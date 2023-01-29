David Martindale joins the wellwishers hoping Lyndon Dykes recovers from illness

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Martindale wished Lyndon Dykes a quick recovery as he claimed pneumonia has landed the former Livingston striker in hospital.

The 27-year-old was struggling with illness in his most recent QPR appearance on January 21 and went off in the 58th minute of the 1-1 draw with Swansea.

Dykes, who has scored eight goals in 26 internationals for Scotland, played under Martindale at Livingston between 2019 and 2020 before he moved to the London club.

Livingston manager David Martindale hopes Lyndon Dykes recovers from illness (PA)

After Livingston’s goalless cinch Premiership draw against Hearts at the Tony Macaroni Arena, the Livi boss said: “The big man texted me yesterday actually and he sent me a picture, he had been watching Soccer AM in his hospital bed.

“Hopefully the big man makes a recovery very, very soon.

“Lyndon had Covid before Covid was a thing in Scotland. We were going to Ibrox, he trained on the Friday and he phoned me on the Saturday morning to say he had been up all night and had been to the hospital for an X-ray, saying he couldn’t breathe.

“For me, Lyndon struggled to get over that Covid. I thought at one point he had long Covid and now he has pneumonia.

“So he has not had the best of times of it over the past couple of years in terms of his lungs and cardiovascular side of it but everybody at Livingston just wants him back playing football as quick as possible. Hopefully the big man can make a quick recovery.”

The Sky Bet Championship club wrote on Twitter this weekend: “Stay strong

Lyndon. The club are closely monitoring Lyndon after he was admitted to hospital this week. We wish our number nine a quick and safe recovery.”

The Scotland National Team Twitter account sent a similar message saying: “Wishing you a safe recovery, Lyndon.”