Aberdeen caretaker boss Barry Robson brings Steve Agnew on to coaching staff

Barry Robson has brought in former Leicester and Sunderland player Steve Agnew to assist him after being handed the role of caretaker manager at Aberdeen.

Former Celtic, Dundee United and Dons midfielder Robson finds himself in the role for the second time inside 12 months after Jim Goodwin was sacked immediately after the 6-0 defeat by Hibernian on Saturday.

The thrashing followed a 5-0 defeat by Hearts in their previous cinch Premiership game and a shock Scottish Cup exit at Darvel in between.

Agnew has a wealth of coaching experience in English football, most recently as Steve Bruce’s assistant at West Brom, and has held similar roles at Middlesbrough, Hull, Aston Villa, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle.

An Aberdeen statement read: “The club has acted swiftly to put in place an interim coaching team to oversee first-team matters until a new manager is appointed.

“Led by development phase manager Barry Robson, the coaching team will comprise Steve Agnew, a highly experienced coach who worked with Barry at Middlesbrough FC, and development phase coach Scott Anderson.

“The interim team will take their first training session with the playing squad (on Monday) as they prepare for the visit of St Mirren to Pittodrie in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday evening.

“An update on the search for a new manager will be communicated in due course, but in the meantime everyone at the club will get behind Barry and his coaching team who are fully focused on getting the team back on track to achieving our goal of European football next season.”

Meanwhile, Aberdeen have signed Watford centre-back Mattie Pollock on loan until the end of the season.

The former Leeds youth player joined Watford last summer following spells with Grimsby and Cheltenham.

A club statement read: “The Dons fought off stiff competition to land the 21-year-old, an aggressive, dominant defender, who was keen to secure regular first-team football experience.”