Phil Parkinson gutted after Sheffield United late show spoils Wrexham party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Phil Parkinson gutted after Sheffield United late show spoils Wrexham party

By Press Association
January 29, 2023, 8:45 pm Updated: January 29, 2023, 9:21 pm
Phil Parkinson was left disappointed that Wrexham could not hold on (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Phil Parkinson was left disappointed that Wrexham could not hold on (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was “choked” they had not been able to hold off Championship high-fliers Sheffield United after his side were denied a famous victory by an added-time equaliser.

Paul Mullin’s 27th goal of the season four minutes from time had put the National League leaders within sight of the FA Cup fifth round only for John Egan to make it 3-3 deep into seven minutes of additional time.

Blades striker Oli McBurnie scored after just 64 seconds but goals from James Jones and Tom O’Connor early in the second half put the Welsh club on course for a second successive upset having accounted for another Championship side Coventry in the last round.

They even bounced back from an Oliver Norwood equaliser and, after Daniel Jebbison was sent off for an off-the-ball incident, Mullin struck to put Wrexham – watched by one half of their Hollywood ownership duo Ryan Reynolds – on the verge of another shock only for an even later goal to flatten the atmosphere at the Racecourse Ground.

“The start we had, conceding a goal and losing two players (Jordan Tunnicliffe and Aaron Hayden to injury), for the team to reset ourselves as well as we did I thought was outstanding,” said Parkinson.

“When that happens heads can drop quickly and people start looking around for excuses and there wasn’t any of that. I thought the lads were immense.

“These are a good side, as their league position suggests, and they have Premier League written all over them but we pinned them back for long periods and it’s a real blow we didn’t get over the line.

“It’s a mix of emotions. I am choked for the fans we haven’t got over the line and created history here.”

Reynolds, who flew in from America, has ambitions together with fellow actor Rob McElhenney to get the club into the top flight and this performance – ending a run of 16 straight home wins – provided more encouragement.

“Ryan came into the dressing room after I’d finished my bit and said some great words to the lads and it meant a lot to the team because the lads gave everything,” added Parkinson.

“The lads were flat in the dressing room, I think that shows the group they are.

“But when we wake up tomorrow we have to take enormous credit for the way we have gone about the business but also the atmosphere created in the ground.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom was told to leave midfielder Sander Berge out of the squad as he is the subject of interest from Premier League side Fulham.

The Blades boss was not happy – the club needs funds as it is under a transfer embargo due to a missed payment and is also subject of a takeover bid – and will only be placated if he can replace Berge.

Wrexham v Sheffield United – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Racecourse Ground
Daniel Jebbison (right) was sent off for Sheffield United (Peter Byrne/PA)

“We’ve been asked not to use him as we are speaking to other clubs – the club wanted to protect the asset,” he said.

“The situation we are in – mid-takeover and embargoed – the one way to potentially resolve the issue is to sell a player.

“But it would be foolish to sell a player and not have a replacement.”

Heckingbottom praised his players for the way they handled the game.

“It doesn’t surprise me that we fought and dug in to keep ourselves in the hat and upset everyone,” he added.

“We all know why everyone turned up today and I’m glad we didn’t give them what they wanted.”

On Jebbison’s “massively disappointing” red card, after referee Dean Whitestone took advice from fourth official Scott Oldham, the Blades boss said he had yet to see convincing evidence to warrant a sending-off and a three-match ban.

“I was stood next to the fourth official and he said he’d seen something I’ve not,” he said.

“I’ve looked at footage and I can’t see anything in it yet. We can’t just accept it, we have to get to the bottom of it.

“Either Jebbo has to learn from it or if there’s nothing in it we want the player and we will have to appeal it so we need some footage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
2
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
3
Ivan Laverton changed his name to Ace McGrath. Image: Facebook
Man who doesn’t ‘recognise laws’ jailed over £35,000 heroin haul
4
North Sea assets are earning their owners bumper profits.
News Agenda: The Westminster windfall tax has fuelled a furious reaction across the north…
5
Liam Scales trudges off after being sent off for Aberdeen against Hibernian. Image: Vagelis Georgariou/Action Plus/Shutterstock (13744075bh)
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen players should be worried after Jim Goodwin sacking
6
Makiyah Gayle admitted to slashing two men in Aberdeen over a debt. Image: DC Thomson.
Victims slashed and stabbed multiple times in Aberdeen high-rise knife attack
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Former Labour council leader Jenny Laing cut the sod to begin work in Union Terrace Gardens in 2019. She came out of retirement for a photo opportunity in December - as the overbudget and late reopening of UTG took place. Image: DC Thomson.
Revealed: The cost of April’s abandoned Union Terrace Gardens opening
3
9
Bus on fire. A90 near Brechin. Imge: Fubar News/ Facebook.
Fire on an Aberdeen-bound bus closes A90 in both directions near Brechin
10
Brian Whitters of Barra, pictured with wife Joan, was unaware he was showing signs of prostate cancer. Image: Brian Whitters
Barra man’s prostate cancer warning: ‘It just wasn’t on my radar’

More from Press and Journal

Lossiemouth men standing by shed they'll use for the men's shed group when it's up and running
Plans gather pace for Lossiemouth Men's Shed which supports say will 'help the town'
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach.
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be 'harbingers of doom' says…
The all-male fashion show Brave is looking for courageous men to come forward. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen charity appeals for 'Brave' men to get involved in fundraising catwalk show
Police detected 21 crimes when they stopped 30 cars in Skye and Lochalsh. Image: Police Scotland.
Highland road policing officers find 21 offences in 30 vehicles stopped
Neil Moncrieff is this year's Guizer Jarl and, after a long wait due to Covid, can't wait for the big day to arrive. Image: Dave Donaldson
Up Helly Aa: Meet the Lerwick man who has been prepping for almost two…
Inverness' Daniel MacKay skips past Raith's Ross Millen. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle fan view: Deadline day deals could be key to who wins promotion
Expensive energy concept. More expensive electric power increases people's expenditures.; Shutterstock ID 2223102257; purchase_order: ; job:
Could separate electricity and gas markets reduce your energy bills?
Ross County's Eamonn Brophy (R) celebrates scoring to make it 1-0 with Yan Dhanda. Image: SNS.
Ross County fan view: Staggies choose the perfect time to find form
Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock in action for Chelthenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.
Who is Aberdeen loan signing Mattie Pollock? The run-down on the Watford defender in…
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack was at Easter Road. Image: SNS.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must take their time to get this appointment right

Editor's Picks

Most Commented