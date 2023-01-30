Ageing squad with injuries and fatigue – Liverpool’s problems this season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ageing squad with injuries and fatigue – Liverpool’s problems this season

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 11:11 am
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp still has issues to address (John Walton/PA)
Liverpool’s struggles continue as their defence of a second trophy ended prematurely with defeat to Brighton in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

While the loss – to an added-time goal – was nowhere near as bad as their performance against the Seagulls in the Premier League a fortnight ago it contributed to the inconsistency which has dogged the team all season.

Manager Jurgen Klopp’s side have already lost six times in the league – after being beaten only four times in 63 games in all competitions last term – and are 10 points adrift of the top four.

Here the PA news agency looks at what has contributed to the malaise.

Why are Liverpool struggling so much?

Virgil van Dijk
The loss of Virgil van Dijk has been a blow for Liverpool (Nick Potts/PA)

A simple question with a multi-faceted answer. A number of factors have contrived to create the current situation the most testing Klopp has faced in his time at Anfield. The manager will point to injuries: he had four forwards missing at Brighton – two long-term absentees in Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino – as well as influential centre-back Virgil van Dijk. However, the squad is starting to show its age and the new forwards brought in are still acclimatising, which has placed more pressure on Mohamed Salah who is enduring a poor run of form.

Is that just unlucky or are there underlying issues?