Phil Parkinson not worried about greater exposure from Wrexham’s cup run

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is not worried the greater exposure their FA Cup run has given his players could lead to them being picked off in what remains of the transfer window.

Striker Paul Mullin scored his 27th goal of the season in the 3-3 draw at home to Sheffield United as the National League leaders came within seconds of knocking out the Championship high-fliers.

The non-league club – the lowest-ranked left in the competition – are no strangers to attracting attention after acquiring Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenny as their owners almost two years ago and being the subject of a behind-the-scenes Disney+ series.

Paul Mullin of @Wrexham_AFC is now level in the top-scorer charts for the race for the @MitreSports Golden Ball ⚽️#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/73iphkruWE — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 29, 2023

But their football, having already knocked out Championship side Coventry away from home, is starting to match the off-field hype and that could lead to their best players being targeted.

“Each game we have played in the cup has provided a different test for us and it was good to see us in that company and how some of our players looked against high-end Championship/bottom-end Premier League players and I thought we acquitted ourselves very well,” said Parkinson.

“I’d imagine there are a few who have caught the eye of people but we won’t be selling anyone, I can assure you of that.

“If anything we will be adding to it.”

Paul Mullin scored his 27th goal of the season on Sunday afternoon (Peter Byrne/PA)

The reason Parkinson is looking to strengthen in the transfer market is because defenders Jordan Tunnicliffe and Aaron Hayden are likely to face lengthy absences with ankle ligament and calf problems sustained within the first 10 minutes against the Blades.

“Jordan has been to hospital so that doesn’t look too good. Aaron we will assess as it’s a calf injury,” he added.

“We might have to look at the transfer market now with the injuries we have got.

“We will have a long hard think over the next 24-48 hours, although if the window passes, we can still use the loan market.”

Wrexham have already played 33 matches this season and with things tight at the top of the league – they are ahead of second-placed Notts County only on goal difference, although they do have a match in hand – there is a danger additional fixtures could impact their bid to regain Football League status.

“A replay is what neither team wanted because of the promotion situation (Sheffield United are second in the Championship) but it is a chance to go to a fantastic stage and acquit ourselves as well as we did here,” said Parkinson.

“We have to make sure we use the cup run and the finances we get from it to enhance our promotion charge.”