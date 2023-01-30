Hibernian sign CJ Egan-Riley on loan from Burnley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hibernian have signed 20-year-old Burnley centre-back CJ Egan-Riley on loan for the remainder of the season.

The versatile former Manchester City player made three first-team appearances under Pep Guardiola before moving to Turf Moor last summer.

The England youth international has made six appearances since joining Vincent Kompany’s side and arrives in Leith days after Ryan Porteous moved to Watford.

Hibs manager Lee Johnson said: “CJ is a top young talent and we can’t wait to start working with him. He’s a player that Vincent Kompany took to Burnley after knowing his qualities from the Manchester City set-up.

“Due to Burnley’s positive form and performances this season, they have allowed him out to get important game-time and as soon as we knew he was available, we were quick to snap up the opportunity.

“He provides us with extra versatility playing as a centre-half, number six, and as a right-back. We see this as an opportunity to help us improve, but also as a huge opportunity for him to develop.”