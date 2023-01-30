Rangers still face competition for Nicolas Raskin as deal moves closer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Michael Beale has revealed Rangers are getting closer to signing Nicolas Raskin but work still has to be done before the transfer is completed.

Several reports claim that the 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder’s deal to move to Ibrox has been agreed.

Ahead of the cinch Premiership match against Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night, the Rangers boss was asked just how close the move was to completion and he said: “I’ve just seen it going across the bottom of the (television) screen that it’s done. That’s not true.

“He’s an excellent player, there is loads of interest in him, he has a lot of options I believe.

“He is someone who can connect the midfield and the forwards, he is technically a very good player. He can play as a six or an eight and he will be a good signing for someone.

“There is a lot of competition for his signature. He is a sought-after player in Europe, it is an eye-catching one because of his age and the fact that his contract is running down.

“He has a lot of people who like him, he is a player very well thought of in the Belgium national team set-up as well.

“I can’t confirm anything right now but we are closer, but it’s not guaranteed right this second.”

Swansea’s Morgan Whittaker was also a target for the Ibrox club but Beale said: “He will be staying at Swansea I believe.”

Asked what had happened with Rangers’ interest, the former QPR boss said: “There was just one bid that went in that got rejected. There’s been a lot of hot air around the situation.

“I think he’s a boy they like, that’s why they brought him back from (a loan at) Plymouth. They’ve obviously got their plans with him.

“I thought he was the most eye-catching player in League One this season and he’s gone back to Swansea, they’re probably looking at the league table and thinking he’s a valuable asset.

“There’s no problem with it, he’s a good player and I wish him and Swansea well.”

Beale, assistant coach at Ibrox during Steven Gerrard’s tenure, anticipates a difficult match against Robbie Neilson’s third-placed Jambos.

“Robbie has done a fantastic job for his second time at Hearts,” said the Gers boss, who has won nine and drawn one of his 10 games since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November.

“Playing in Europe, like it did for us, it kicks you on two or three notches. The fact that they had European group stage football this season would have taken his players on two or three levels and I think we are seeing that domestically in their performances.

“This is the strongest Hearts squad I can remember. I always like going to Tynecastle, it is a feisty game.

“Their fans are up for it. I’m sure they are looking forward to us going there and we are looking forward to going there.”