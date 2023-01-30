Joao Gomes joins Wolves

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wolves have completed the signing of midfielder Joao Gomes from Flamengo on a five-and-a-half-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months.

The 21-year-old joins Wolves despite interest from Lyon and is the sixth signing Julen Lopetegui has made in the January transfer window. The move is subject to a work permit and international clearance.

Gomes appeared in 41 games for the Brazil club last season and adds further depth to a talented midfield featuring the likes of Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves.

The signing will be a boost to a Wolves side who sit in 17th place in the Premier League.

Originating from Rio De Janeiro, Gomes joins a side with a host of Portuguese speakers. He was developed through Flamengo’s academy and was a regular feature in their first team, which lifted the Copa Libertadores in November.

Gomes was in Brazil’s 55 man pre-list for the World Cup in Qatar and has been called up once to the Under-20 squad. Lopetegui’s side are next in action at home to Liverpool on Saturday.