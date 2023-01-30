Martin Kelly joins Wigan on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wigan have announced the signing of defender Martin Kelly on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old moves to the DW Stadium from West Brom, having made only five league appearances for the Baggies this season.

Kelly becomes new manager Shaun Maloney’s first signing as the Latics boss aims to guide the team out of the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

Steven Caulker, Miguel Azeez and Christ Tiehi have already bolstered Wigan’s options and Kelly’s arrival has added further defensive reinforcements to a side who currently have the worst defensive record in the league.