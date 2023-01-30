Peter Crouch’s big day and creative transfer reveals – Monday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 30.

Football

Clubs got creative to announce transfers.

𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗮 𝘆𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗺𝗲 🎤 pic.twitter.com/QhQosxXiix — Salford City FC (@SalfordCityFC) January 30, 2023

Welcome back to the round table 🍷 pic.twitter.com/v7fX3JS22X — Oxford United FC (@OUFCOfficial) January 30, 2023

Bruno Guimaraes celebrated a Newcastle milestone.

🖤🤍🫶🏽 thank you for making me feel at home from the beginning — Bruno Guimarães (@brunoog97) January 30, 2023

Jose Mourinho was proud of Roma despite defeat to Napoli.

Happy birthday Crouchy!

Cricket

Stuart Broad touched down in New Zealand.

David Warner asked the important questions…

Are you paying any import duty for those?? https://t.co/yJL9LVnVYS — David Warner (@davidwarner31) January 30, 2023

Lancashire got in the spirit.

Golf

Rory McIlroy won in Dubai.

Rorrrrryyyyy. Another triumph for the great @McIlroyRory. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) January 30, 2023

Rory – ❤️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 30, 2023

Rugby Union

Joe Marler helped out in the kitchen.

Who’s a lucky boy then?! Me. I am. Grateful to experience behind the scenes of @kerridgesbandg – great fun talking all things food and rugby with @ChefTomKerridge x @Nik_Simon88 @MailSport #SixNations2023 pic.twitter.com/krgKeT2n6W — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) January 30, 2023

Boxing

Monday morning inspiration from Deontay Wilder.

The more time you spend with yourself, the more you learn about yourself.It's like driving a car the more you drive the more you learn 🤴🏿 — Deontay Wilder (@BronzeBomber) January 30, 2023

Tennis

Laura Robson signed off from Australia.

Motor Racing

Race of Champions, Finnish style.

Mick Schumacher had some fun on the snow.

Carlos Sainz was preparing for the new season.

Last weeks of pre-season training. Very happy with the progress done so far. We keep pushing. Vamos! 💪🏼 –#Carlossainz pic.twitter.com/no3CeeACR5 — Carlos Sainz (@Carlossainz55) January 30, 2023

Darts

The Premier League line-up was announced.

The lineup for this year and I can’t wait for Belfast @OfficialPDC https://t.co/GLwiLPsgRw — Michael Van Gerwen (@MvG180) January 30, 2023

What a line up here we go see you Thursday Belfast @Dobey180 congratulations 👏🏻 https://t.co/JDTSUodYNl — Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) January 30, 2023

Over the moon to be selected for the Premier League hard work really does pay off, massive thanks to @OfficialPDC for this opportunity I can’t wait to get started 🎯🙌 pic.twitter.com/2DUaC0W4hX — Chris Dobey (@Dobey180) January 30, 2023

Can’t deny that I’m incredibly gutted not to be involved in this years Premier league, I’ve really worked hard in 2022 to get the results I did, 5 senior ranking titles and 2 major semi finals, and All I can say is I’m proud of my achievement’s even if they wasn’t good enough 💪🏻 — Luke Humphries (@lukeh180) January 30, 2023