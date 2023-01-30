Luton sign keeper Jack Walton from Barnsley, Harry Isted goes other way on loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Luton have signed goalkeeper Jack Walton from Barnsley on a permanent deal, with Harry Isted moving the other way on loan for the remainder of the season.

Walton has made nine appearances for Barnsley this season, keeping two clean sheets.

“Jack is an excellent, experienced goalkeeper who has worked with (goalkeeper coach) Kevin Pilkington before,” manager Rob Edwards told the club website.

“We’ve been working behind the scenes since we let Matt Macey go on loan to Portsmouth and we wanted to make sure we strengthened the depth of that department. With Jack coming in, we feel we’ve done that.

“He’s got plenty of experience playing in the Championship with Barnsley, and we know that if anything were to happen to Ethan Horvath, we’d be very comfortable with the competition and cover in that area of the pitch, with James Shea coming back to fitness too.”

Isted has made six appearances at Luton since joining in 2017.

“We felt that Harry has given a lot to the club and it’s going to be difficult for us to give him that opportunity between the sticks,” added Edwards.

“This gives him a chance to get out there and build a career, fight for his place at a really good club in Barnsley.”