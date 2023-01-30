Liverpool’s Luke Chambers makes Kilmarnock loan move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Liverpool’s Luke Chambers makes Kilmarnock loan move

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 7:31 pm
Liverpool’s Luke Chambers has joined Kilmarnock (Tim Markland/PA)
Liverpool’s Luke Chambers has joined Kilmarnock (Tim Markland/PA)

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes outlined the poker-like dynamics of the final days of the transfer window ahead of bringing in Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan.

McInnes is also keen to sign a forward player ahead of Tuesday’s midnight deadline after filling the void created by on-loan Aston Villa defender Ben Chrisene’s injury.

Chambers is an 18-year-old England youth international who has been involved in the Liverpool first-team squad and featured in friendlies against the likes of AC Milan and Manchester United.

McInnes said: “I’d like to get a bit more pace and creativity at the top end of the pitch.

“There might be one or two maybe go out as well, potentially on loan. These things don’t always have to happen before the window closes, if you go out on loan to a lower division in Scotland.

“It gets called the January window but it’s really only the last week that things start to motor, unless you’ve got riches. You see deals get done early on when teams pay way over the odds.

“The selling club, when they have a player teams want, normally doesn’t need to do anything. Sometimes it’s a game of poker, sometimes things need to fall into place.

“While you are having the same conversations you had in the last couple of days in December, sometimes you feel you are no further on.

“Sometimes there’s a domino effect if they get one in and sometimes it changes even with injuries later on. The fact we are in a transfer window helps us react to Ben’s injury.

“Sometimes you can get your hopes up and it’s important to see it as it is. Agents can put a different slant on things.

“Even now we have asked the question about five or six different players who may become available in the last 24 hours, if their clubs can get someone in.

“Sometimes, do you blink early and take a player you don’t really want but someone you know you can get? Or do you wait and get what you need rather than just filling a void?

“It’s important to stay calm, but you can never really trust the whole situation to be honest, there’s too many variables.

“At times things you think are going to be a formality are not the case and sometimes things can come up from nowhere and if you have held your nerve, you might be able to get him.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen inundated with applications for manager’s role – but could be willing to take…
3
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
3
4
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
5
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
6
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be ‘harbingers of doom’ says…
2
7
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
8
Marianne Downie robbed one elderly woman by barging into her home. Image: DC Thomson.
Cruel thief who targeted vulnerable pensioners robbed one victim as she waited for ambulance
9
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out last year. New changes are coming soon including different payment options and new places to park the bikes. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebikes: New parking zones and £1 for 7 minutes option
10
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is eager to see his side reach the fifth-round of the Scottish Cup by seeing off Championship leaders Queen's Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ready for fired-up Queen's Park in Scottish Cup clash
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Mattie Pollock says departure of Jim Goodwin did not make him think twice over…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says transfer deadline falling on same night as Ross County face Hibernian…
Sheffield United's Paul Coutts (left) and manager Chris Wilder celebrate promotion to the Premier League in 2019. Image: PA
Appointing Chris Wilder as new Aberdeen boss would be 'a massive statement', says Aberdonian…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos assistant boss Richard Davidson departs Railwaymen
Jack MacIver in action for Huntly.
Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United
Wind turbines dominate the landscape in some parts of Speyside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Campaigners urge Moray and Aberdeenshire councils to think again about any more wind farms
This week's Highland League Weekly big game highlights come from Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh, while we've also got highlights of Formartine United v Keith.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh and Formartine United…
Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of…
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented