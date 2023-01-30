St Johnstone appeal against Nicky Clark’s sending-off against Rangers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have appealed against Nicky Clark’s Ibrox red card.

The striker was shown a straight red after a challenge with Ryan Jack during Saints’ 2-0 defeat by Rangers on Saturday.

Referee Willie Collum took his time to issue the card but did not consult his pitchside monitor.

Saints boss Callum Davidson was soon left even more frustrated when Jack avoided a red card for a foul on Adam Montgomery after Collum was left satisfied with his original decision to book the midfielder following a VAR review.

Davidson said after the game: “I thought the Nicky Clark one was a bit harsh. He was getting fouled originally, he has lost his balance a little bit as he has gone to ground. Ryan Jack has come in to him at force, not the other way round. So I just can’t get it, I don’t understand it.”

Saints confirmed on their official website they had appealed.

That decision means Clark will be free to face Motherwell in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday ahead of an appeal hearing later in the week.