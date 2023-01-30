Chelsea could break Premier League record to sign £105m Enzo Fernandez

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Chelsea could break Premier League record to sign £105m Enzo Fernandez

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 10:11 pm
World Cup winner Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player (Adam Davy/PA)
World Cup winner Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player (Adam Davy/PA)

Enzo Fernandez could become the Premier League’s most expensive player should Chelsea sign the World Cup-winning midfielder from Benfica for a reported 120 million euro (£105.5m) fee.

That would eclipse the £100m sum paid by Manchester City for Jack Grealish when he joined from Aston Villa in August 2021.

The PA news agency understands Tottenham remain cautiously optimistic about completing a transfer for Sporting right-back Pedro Porro before Tuesday’s deadline.

The deal looked to have collapsed earlier this week, but now appears back on for a fee understood to be around £39.5m.

Sporting right-back Pedro Porro (left) appears poised to join Spurs
Sporting right-back Pedro Porro (left) appears poised to join Spurs (Isabel Infantes/PA).

Meanwhile the future of Moises Caicedo remains uncertain, with the midfielder seeking a move to Arsenal and Brighton determined not to sell.

Brighton turned down Arsenal’s initial offer of £60m for the Ecuador international, but Caicedo then publicly declared he wanted to leave to “take up this magnificent opportunity”.

Brighton are digging their heels in, however, and although Caicedo was left out of the squad which beat Liverpool in the FA Cup on Sunday, boss Roberto De Zerbi reiterated that he wants to keep the 21-year-old for the rest of the season.

Roberto De Zerbi
Roberto De Zerbi is determined to keep Moises Caicedo at Brighton (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “Caicedo is a very good guy. I understand it when you are 21 and the chance of a big team in Europe. But I would like him to finish the season with us.”

But Arsenal are expected to come back with an improved offer while Chelsea have also been linked.

Joao Felix, Benoit Badiashile, David Datro Fofana, Mykhailo Mudryk, Andrey Santos and Noni Madueke have already arrived at Stamford Bridge this month.

Brighton, meanwhile, have brought in a midfielder, Yasin Ayari from Swedish side AIK, but the 19-year-old is seen as one for the future and not a replacement for Caicedo.

Manchester City v Borussia Dortmund – UEFA Champions League – Group G – Etihad Stadium
Joao Cancelo has fallen out of favour at Manchester City (Tim Goode/PA)

Elsewhere, Manchester City are not expected to be busy on deadline day despite the shock proposed loan move of Joao Cancelo to Bayern Munich.

Similarly, Manchester United appear to have completed their business apart from the possibility of one or two fringe players going out on loan.

Reports claim Tottenham’s move for Sporting Lisbon’s Pedro Porro is in the balance with negotiations likely to go down to the wire.

The north London club announced on Monday evening that midfielder Bryan Gil has joined Sevilla on loan until the end of the season.

Brentford would like to take Spurs outcast Djed Spence on loan.

Newcastle have brought in Anthony Gordon from Everton but they are not finished yet, with Eddie Howe seeking a loan replacement for Nottingham Forest-bound Jonjo Shelvey.

The Magpies are also close to completing the signing of young full-back Harrison Ashby from West Ham.

The Hammers need a centre-half after selling Craig Dawson to Wolves and were linked with Everton’s Michael Keane, but the arrival of new manager Sean Dyche at Goodison Park has muddied the waters there.

West Ham striker Michail Antonio seems to be angling for a move but injuries to all of the club’s other forwards mean he is unlikely to get his wish.

Fellow strugglers Southampton need a new attacking option and are reportedly keen on Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Saints boss Nathan Jones on Monday poured cold water on rumours linking striker Che Adams with Everton.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…
2
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen inundated with applications for manager’s role – but could be willing to take…
3
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
3
4
An aerial view of the proposed Aberdeen McDonald's looking north-east. Image: McDonald's
Angry residents slam ‘stupid position’ of proposed new Aberdeen McDonald’s
5
Fishing crew standing at the end of the boat
From Croatia to Shetland: Meet the fishermen sailing 7,000 miles with two new vessels
6
People have been marvelling at these beautiful clouds which hardly ever occur here in the north of Scotland but their beauty may be masking their destructive tendencies. Image: Peter Stronach
Colourful mother of pearl clouds in our skies may be ‘harbingers of doom’ says…
2
7
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
8
Marianne Downie robbed one elderly woman by barging into her home. Image: DC Thomson.
Cruel thief who targeted vulnerable pensioners robbed one victim as she waited for ambulance
9
The Aberdeen ebike hire scheme was rolled out last year. New changes are coming soon including different payment options and new places to park the bikes. Image: Kieran Beattie/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen ebikes: New parking zones and £1 for 7 minutes option
10
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is eager to see his side reach the fifth-round of the Scottish Cup by seeing off Championship leaders Queen's Park on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds ready for fired-up Queen's Park in Scottish Cup clash
Defender Mattie Pollock in action for Watford against Reading. Image: Shutterstock.
Mattie Pollock says departure of Jim Goodwin did not make him think twice over…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay says transfer deadline falling on same night as Ross County face Hibernian…
Sheffield United's Paul Coutts (left) and manager Chris Wilder celebrate promotion to the Premier League in 2019. Image: PA
Appointing Chris Wilder as new Aberdeen boss would be 'a massive statement', says Aberdonian…
Inverurie Locos' Harlaw Park. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos assistant boss Richard Davidson departs Railwaymen
Jack MacIver in action for Huntly.
Peterhead sign Jack MacIver on loan from Formartine United
Wind turbines dominate the landscape in some parts of Speyside. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Campaigners urge Moray and Aberdeenshire councils to think again about any more wind farms
This week's Highland League Weekly big game highlights come from Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh, while we've also got highlights of Formartine United v Keith.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly - Highlights of Inverurie Locos v Fraserburgh and Formartine United…
Torch foreman Ryan Wright has led a team of 30 volunteers to make more than 1,000 torches for the Up Helly Aa procession on January 31. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Up Helly Aa: More than 1,000 torches ready to burn bright for return of…
Delays are expected to the completion of Findrassie Primary as Moray Council suspends design work over costs. Image: EMA Architecture Design Limited
New Elgin school delayed by up to five years

Editor's Picks

Most Commented