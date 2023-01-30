Ange Postecoglou claims clean sheets are ‘foundation’ for Celtic success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou claims clean sheets are ‘foundation’ for Celtic success

By Press Association
January 30, 2023, 10:33 pm
Ange Postecoglou’s side have kept five consecutive clean sheets (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou’s side have kept five consecutive clean sheets (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou stressed the importance of their defensive approach after his side went five matches without conceding a goal.

Greg Taylor and Cameron Carter-Vickers returned to the back four on Sunday as Celtic beat Dundee United 2-0.

Postecoglou said: “I think our whole defensive work since the break has been outstanding.

“Led from the front with Kyogo’s pressing, but with everyone really committed to being really aggressive with our defensive work.

“I think that is reflected, and it gives us the foundation to play our football. Obviously the back four is a big part of that, Joe (Hart) is a big part of that, but it is just collectively I think our defensive work has been really top notch.

“I don’t know if it gets overlooked but we certainly look at it that, for us, it is the foundation we build our football on.

“If we are working really hard defensively, collectively, and really organised and disciplined, it suffocates the opposition. It doesn’t give them time to breathe and allows us to wear teams down, break them down one way or another.

“That’s through everyone being committed to it. It is a very important part of our game. We wouldn’t be the attacking side we are and score the goals we do if we didn’t have the defensive framework to fall back on.

“It’s not easy to defend in our team. We are constantly pushing the line, but we want to be aggressive. It means a lot of one-on-one defending, one defending without cover.

“You need to embrace that as a defender and be willing to put yourself on the line.”

