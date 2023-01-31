Deadline day live – Arsenal sign Jorginho, Man Utd close in on Marcel Sabitzer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal sign Chelsea midfielder Jorginho on 18-month deal.

Chelsea linked with record-breaking signing of Benfica's Enzo Fernandez.

Manchester United close in on loan deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

2330 – Leicester confirmed the signing of Stoke defender Harry Souttar on a five-and-a-half-year deal, half-an-hour after the window shut. The 24-year-old centre-back, who played for Australia at the 2022 World Cup, told the Leicester website: “I’m delighted to join such a great football club and challenging myself in the Premier League is an opportunity that I couldn’t turn down. I can’t wait to get started.”

2316 – Nottingham Forest completed a third signing in the final hour or so of the transfer window as Paris St Germain goalkeeper Keylor Navas put pen to paper.

After the additions of Atletico Madrid defender Felipe and Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, Navas – a three-time Champions League winner at Real Madrid – signed on loan for the rest of the season. “Navas, 36, brings a wealth of international and domestic experience to the club, having made 564 appearances in a trophy-laden career,” Forest said on their website, welcoming the Costa Rica international.

2305 – Manchester United are expecting their loan deal for Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer to be completed in time. Although the transfer deadline closed at 11pm, United have put in a deal sheet which gives them until midnight to finalise their move for the 28-year-old Austria international.

RB Leipzig’s Marcel Sabitzer is hoping his Manchester United loan move goes through in time (John Walton/PA)

2302 – With just under an hour of the Scottish transfer window left open, Aberdeen confirmed they had loaned captain Anthony Stewart to MK Dons until the end of the season. The 30-year-old centre-back, whose contract expires in 2024, was sent off twice in his last six matches.

2300 – As the seconds ticket down, Nottingham Forest completed more business before the deadline with the arrival of midfielder Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle. The 30-year-old England international, who spent seven years on Tyneside, has signed a deal to stay at the City Ground until the summer of 2025.

Shelvey told his new club’s website: “As soon as I found out Forest were interested, it caught my eye straight away and I just couldn’t wait to get down here. It’s a fantastic football club that has so much history and I’m really looking forward to getting started.”

2250 – Tottenham get Pedro Porro deal over the line just in time.

Spurs announced the signing of Pedro Porro from Sporting Lisbon 10 minutes before the deadline. The 23-year-old wing-back has signed on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to make the move permanent in the summer.

2244 – Hibernian manager Lee Johnson felt Matthew Hoppe would their final signing of the window. Speaking after the 1-1 cinch Premiership draw with Ross County, Johnson said: “We’re probably done, but I don’t know. There’s also an out-of-contract market, but for tonight, I haven’t spoken to (chief executive) Ben (Kensell) or (head of recruitment) Ian (Gordon) or anybody else so I think we’re done.”

2230 – Aberdeen confirmed winger Vicente Besuijen, 21, was returning to the Netherlands after joining Excelsior Rotterdam on loan for the remainder of the season.

2219 – Atletico Madrid soon confirmed Matt Doherty’s move to the Spanish capital.

“Matt Doherty is a new Red & White player!” the LaLiga club tweeted. “The Irish international joins our club for the rest of the season.”

2207 – Crystal Palace completed a loan deal for Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga until the end of the season, with less than an hour of the English window to go.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has moved across London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

2200 – St Mirren confirmed the signing of Tony Watt on loan from Dundee United until the end of the season.

Elsewhere in Scotland, Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows promised some signings ahead of the final two hours of the window. Replying to a concerned fan, Burrows wrote on Twitter: “All going well – We’ve got some things to announce my friend (some might come after the window shuts too).”

2155 – Tottenham confirmed the permanent departure of Matt Doherty after they reached their loan limit. A Spurs statement said: “We have mutually agreed to the termination of Matt Doherty’s contract to enable him to join another club. We should like to thank Matt for his service and wish him well for the future.”

2147 – Bournemouth made Ivory Coast midfielder Hamed Traore their sixth January signing as the hours ticked down. Traore, 22, has joined from Serie A outfit Sassuolo on an initial loan deal which will become permanent in the summer for a further five years.

2145 – Nottingham Forest have signed 33-year-old Atletico Madrid defender Felipe until the summer of 2024. “It was a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I’m really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club,” Felipe told the Forest website.

2104 – A new face – and a helpful pronunciation guide – at Crystal Palace.

2050 – Hibernian have announced the loan signing of United States international striker Matthew Hoppe from Middlesbrough.

2034 – Bournemouth have completed the signing of Ukraine defender Illia Zabarnyi from Dynamo Kyiv.

The 20-year-old, capped 24 times by his country, has signed a five-and-a-half-year deal at the Vitality Stadium and becomes the Cherries’ fifth January transfer addition.

2003 – Arsenal confirmed the signing of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho.

“Welcome to The Arsenal, Jorginho,” the club said in a post on their official Twitter account.

Jorginho, who has signed an 18-month deal at the Emirates Stadium, told Arsenal.com: “I’m very excited for this new challenge and I just can’t wait to be on the pitch to be honest. Everything has happened so fast. I was a bit surprised, but I took the opportunity of this amazing challenge. It’s an important shirt. It’s an amazing club, a big one, and I’m really excited and happy to be here.”

On his new manager Mikel Arteta, Jorginho said: “He was a big influence because I know that he tried a few times to get me before and it didn’t happen due to other reasons, not because of my wishes. So of course, he had a big influence.”

2000 – St Mirren have confirmed the departure of 21-year-old midfielder Ethan Erhahon to Lincoln for an undisclosed fee with “significant add-ons and a potential sell-on”.

1952 – Manchester United are poised to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on loan, the PA news agency understands.

Marcel Sabitzer could be on his way to Old Trafford (Simon Galloway/PA)

The Old Trafford club announced on Tuesday lunchtime that key midfielder Christian Eriksen would be out for three months with an ankle injury. United have moved on deadline day to bolster Erik ten Hag’s options, with Sabitzer expected to undergo a medical and complete paperwork ahead of joining on loan from Bayern for the remainder of the season.

1930 – Fulham have completed the signing of Torino midfielder Sasa Lukic for an undisclosed fee.

Lukic, 26, has agreed a four-and-a-half-year deal, with Fulham holding an option to extend by a further 12 months. “I’m very happy to have signed and to now be a part of Fulham’s squad,” Serbia international Lukic told the club website. “I can’t wait to get started and meet with the head coach, the players and the staff, and I’m looking forward to training with them when I arrive in England.”

1930 – Australian international defender Bailey Wright has joined Rotherham in a loan move from Championship rivals Sunderland until the end of the season.

1913 – Leicester forward Ayoze Perez has joined LaLiga side Real Betis for the rest of the season subject to league and international clearance.

Ayoze Perez has moved to Real Betis (Mike Egerton/PA)

Perez joined Leicester from Newcastle in July 2019 and was part of the side that won the FA Cup in 2021. The 29-year-old has made 114 appearances for the Foxes, scoring 15 goals but his first-team opportunities have become increasingly limited at the King Power Stadium this season.

1850 – St Mirren have signed 18-year-old Southampton player Thierry Small on loan. Small became the youngest player in Everton’s history when he made his debut at the age of 16 years and 176 days before moving south. St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said: “Thierry is a young player with lots of pace and lots of energy. He gives us another option on that left-hand side at left wing-back. He’ll bring us pace, energy, strength and good quality on the ball.”

1841 – Oliver Abildgaard has left Celtic to sign for Italian side Hellas Verona. The Danish midfielder made nine appearances for Celtic but never started a match.

1830 – Ross County have signed former Hibernian and Dundee United striker Simon Murray from Queen’s Park on a permanent deal. The 30-year-old has netted 18 goals this season to help take the Spiders to the top of the cinch Championship. County manager Malky Mackay said: “It is fantastic to add somebody with Simon’s experience to the group. He has been an integral part of their success and we believe we have a player who knows not only what it takes to perform in the Premiership but to buy in to the culture of Ross County.”

1745 – Leeds have confirmed defender Diego Llorente has joined Roma on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent deal. The 29-year-old centre-half signed a three-and-a-half-year contract extension with the club last month, but has struggled to force his way into head coach Jesse Marsch’s starting line-up. Leeds said: “This term he has been restricted to just 13 appearances in all competitions, finding himself behind Liam Cooper, Robin Koch and new recruit Max Wober in the defensive pecking order.”

1733 – Liverpool Women announce they have re-signed Natasha Dowie on a loan move from Super League rivals Reading until the end of the season.

Dowie enjoyed a successful three seasons with the club under current manager Matt Beard from 2013 to 2015. Beard told Liverpoolfc.com: “I think the biggest thing for us is that Tats is a goalscorer. If you look at her record, it’s consistently a goal every other game throughout her career. When the opportunity arose to bring her in – the fact she’s a Liverpool fan as well – we felt it was a good move for us and a good move for her.”

1730 – Kyle Lafferty has made a surprise exit from Kilmarnock. The Northern Ireland international recently returned from a 10-game ban imposed by the Scottish Football Association for making a sectarian comment on a night out, which was filmed and uploaded on social media.

Kyle Lafferty has left Kilmarnock (Steve Welsh/PA)

A club statement read: “It’s with regret that Kyle Lafferty and Kilmarnock Football Club have parted company by mutual consent. We thank Kyle for his service to the club.”

1716 – Tottenham defender Djed Spence has joined Ligue 1 side Rennes for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Spence, 22, joined Spurs from Middlesbrough in July after a successful spell on loan at Nottingham Forest, but the England Under-21 international has struggled for game time under Antonio Conte. “The right-back has made six appearances in our colours to date and will now team up with Joe Rodon, who joined the French side on a season-long loan at the beginning of the current campaign,” Tottenham said on their official website.

1711 – Defender Sondre Solholm has left Motherwell to return to Norway to sign for Odds BK for an undisclosed fee. “Sondre is a great person and I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him,” manager Steven Hammell told the club’s website. “He became a real fan favourite in his time here and it shows the lively character that he is. I hope this move works out for himself and his family. I wish him all the very best.”

1707 – West Brom announced the signing of Nathaniel Chalobah from Fulham on an 18-month contract.

1700 – Transfer window shuts for women’s deals.

England forward Alessia Russo’s future is in the air, with Arsenal having submitted a world-record bid for the Manchester United star but nothing was pushed through before the window shut at 5pm.

Rangers get their man.

1700 – Rangers have confirmed the signing of Belgium Under-21 midfielder Nicolas Raskin from Standard Liege. The Ibrox side say they have signed the 21-year-old “for an undisclosed fee on a long-term contract, subject to a work permit being confirmed”. Raskin told his new club’s website: “I feel very excited to be here and I also feel very proud to join a very big club. I’m looking forward to playing at Ibrox. It was very exciting when I was told of Rangers’ interest because it’s a big club.”

1648 – Bertrand Traore has returned to Villa after being recalled from his loan with Istanbul Basaksehir.

1635 – Aaron Ramsey, 20, has joined Middlesbrough on loan for the rest of the season from Aston Villa. The midfielder joins Marvelous Nakamba out of Villa Park with Nakamba moving to Luton on loan.

Aaron Ramsey (left) has made the move to Middlesbrough (Richard Sellers/PA)

Meanwhile, Boro striker Duncan Whatmore, who is out of contract in the summer, has joined Millwall on a permanent deal.

1610 – St Johnstone have completed the loan signing of Dundee striker Zak Rudden. The 22-year-old told the Saints website: “I’m delighted to be here and get the deal over the line. I’m jumping at the chance to play at the top level. The conversations I’ve had with the gaffer have been really positive. Knowing he took interest in me before makes me want to give that extra 20 per cent. I’m a player who will give everything for the team, I love to get on the end of things and hopefully I’ll be able to get as many goals as I can in the next six months.”

1600 – Yes, they can! Bristol City have signed Anis Mehmeti from Wycombe, who have received a club-record fee.

1535 – Rotherham are trying to sign Watford winger Domingos Quina on loan. The Portuguese is set for a move to the New York Stadium, but it is a deal that could go close to the deadline. Quina is currently on loan at LaLiga side Elche, which would need to be cancelled in order for him to join the Millers. Both clubs are working to get the deal done.

Can Bristol City crack the code?

Jonjo Shelvey is set to complete his move to Forest (Owen Humphreys/PA)

1530 – It promises to be a busy night at the City Ground. Nottingham Forest are set to conclude deals for Atletico Madrid defender Felipe and Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey before the deadline, PA understands. Felipe is currently having a medical in Nottingham ahead of his move while Shelvey is en route back to Newcastle where the paperwork will be finalised. A move for Paris St Germain’s Kaylor Navas is off, which leaves Forest searching for another possible goalkeeper before the deadline. There could be a number of outgoings, with EFL clubs chasing Lewis O’Brien, Steve Cook and Lyle Taylor.

Tranmere have their Hendry, Regan Hendry from Forest Green.

1525 – The PA news agency understands Sheffield United have had substantial interest from Premier League clubs for Sander Berge and Iliman Ndiaye, but will not be selling today. Both players are happy at the club.

Tranmere must be signing a player named Hendry going off their tee-up video of snooker player Stephen Hendry potting a ball.

1507 – Manchester United may be in the market for a midfielder with Eriksen injured. But the Red Devils are well stocked in defence and Di’Shon Bernard has joined Portsmouth on loan for the rest of the season.

1500 – Oxford gave League One rivals Charlton a run for their money with Forrest Gump teeing up their latest signing, Tyler Smith from Hull.

1443 – You’d think Manchester City fans would want a full-back today after losing Cancelo, but singer Liam Gallagher is hoping for England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. A long shot to say the least!

1430 – It was well known that Brendan Rodgers wanted players in this month with Leicester in a relegation scrap. The Foxes have signed Nathan Opoku from FDM Field Masters Sporting Club, but the Ghanaian striker will not feature this season after joining OH Leuven on loan.

Elsewhere, Glen Rea is driving from Luton to Cheltenham after signing on loan.

1400 – Not a lot going on in the Premier League at the moment. A few clubs are clearing the decks in the English Football League though, with Marcel Hilssner leaving Coventry and Joe Dodoo departing Burton.

1350 – Nothing from the club yet, but Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has announced their new signing on Twitter. Posh have taken Kabongo Tshimanga on loan from National League side Chesterfield, with an obligation to buy in the summer.

1330 – Where will Josh Onomah end up next? The midfielder has left Fulham by mutual consent.

1310 – Jorginho’s impending arrival at Arsenal comes as the Premier League leaders confirmed fellow midfielder Mohamed Elneny faces “an extended period” on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a knee injury suffered in training earlier this month.

Across London at Fulham, Connor McAvoy has left Craven Cottage for a loan spell at Partick Thistle.

1300 – The top of the hour means activity! As you can see above, Charlton got creative for signing midfielder Gavin Kilkenny on loan from Bournemouth. Wigan took defender Omar Rekik on a temporary deal from Arsenal, West Brom terminated striker Kenneth Zohore’s contract by mutual consent and Coventry allowed Altrincham to borrow forward Danny Cashman.

1254 – Just when we thought the transfers had started to dry up, Wigan teed one up…

1230 – Asked if he believes United had enough depth to cover Eriksen’s absence or whether they could make a deadline-day move, Ten Hag said: “As you said, on deadline day it’s difficult. You can’t make policy on such bad injuries but we have players in the midfield department and good players. We have players who can fill that gap.”

1215 – Could Eriksen’s injury tempt United boss Erik ten Hag into the transfer market? Stick with us…

1210 – Away from deadline day, some injury news to concern Manchester United fans. Midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to be sidelined until early May with an ankle issue.

1130 – Cancelo’s deal is initially on loan until the end of the season, when Bayern will have the option to buy the 28-year-old Portugal international for £61.5million.

1122 – DONE DEAL – One of the big deadline-day transfers we’ve been waiting for has been confirmed with Joao Cancelo joining Bayern Munich on loan from Manchester City.

1120 – Leicester are closing in on a deal for Stoke defender Harry Souttar, with the fee set to be around £15million.

1100 – Arsenal looking to get their business sorted out early on deadline day. It is understood they are in talks with Crystal Palace about loaning Belgium international midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga to the Eagles.

1040 – Staying in north London and PA understands that Tottenham full-back Matt Doherty, 31, will join Atletico Madrid for the remainder of the season.

Matt Doherty is set to join Atletico Madrid on loan (Mike Egerton/PA)

1025- Arsenal’s deadline-day dealings done with Jorginho arrival?

1020 – DONE DEAL – Sunderland have signed Everton defender Joe Anderson, 21, on a three-and-a-half year deal.

1004 – DONE DEAL – Newcastle have signed 21-year-old defender Harrison Ashby, a Scotland U21 international, from West Ham for an undisclosed fee.

1002 – Could Jorginho’s impending departure be linked with the possible arrival of a new midfielder at Stamford Bridge? Remember, Chelsea are keen on Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez. Jorginho’s move could also spell the end of Arsenal’s interest in Moises Caicedo.

1000 – A developing story here from the Premier League. Chelsea have accepted a £12million bid from leaders Arsenal for Jorginho, the PA news agency understands. The Italy midfielder, 31, is now set to undergo a medical at the Gunners’ London Colney training base having been offered a one-and-a-half year deal.

Jorginho looks set to swap Chelsea for Arsenal (Julian Finney/PA)

0910 – Bournemouth have agreed a deal with Dynamo Kiev for defender Ilya Zabarnyi, the PA news agency understands. The 20-year-old, who had also been linked with Aston Villa, is now set to undergo a medical as the Cherries look to secure their fifth signing of the January transfer window.

0905 – DONE DEAL – Arsenal have also announced that their young Brazilian forward Marquinhos has joined Championship side Norwich on loan for the remainder of the season.

0900 – DONE DEAL – Leeds get us up and running on deadline day after confirming the signing of 18-year-old centre-back Diogo Monteiro from Swiss side Servette FC.

0750 – Tottenham could add to their ranks on deadline day with the signing of Sporting right-back Pedro Porro. The deal looked to have fallen through, but now appears back on for a fee understood to be around £39.5m.

0730 – Fernandez might not be the only record-breaking deal today either. It emerged on Monday night that Arsenal had submitted a world-record bid for Manchester United and Lionesses striker Alessia Russo. It is understood Russo could fetch over the £350,000-£400,000 fee initially thought to have been paid by Barcelona to sign England midfielder Keira Walsh from Manchester City in September.

Manchester United’s Alessia Russo is being chased by Arsenal (Richard Sellers/PA)

0715 – The biggest transfer of the day could, perhaps unsurprisingly, involve Chelsea. The big-spending Blues have been keen on Enzo Fernandez for a while and reports suggest they have bid 120 million euros (£105.5m) for the Argentina midfielder, which would smash the Premier League transfer record set by Manchester City’s purchase of Jack Grealish. Benfica have been unwilling to let their World Cup winner leave up until now, but that could change in the coming hours.

Enzo Fernandez has been linked with Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

0700 –

Welcome to the PA news agency’s live transfer deadline day blog.

The January transfer window closes this evening at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland as clubs look to finalise their squads for the business end of the season.

This day has produced some memorable deals in past years, with Liverpool swooping for Luis Suarez and Andy Carroll after selling Fernando Torres to Chelsea for £50m in 2011, while Arsenal went big on bringing in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in 2018.

It remains to be seen if there will be any such fireworks today but we will bring you all the latest as deals are discussed, dissected and decided.