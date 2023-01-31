Antonio Colak desperate to get back on the goal trail at Hearts after injury

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Antonio Colak hopes to get back among the goals when Rangers visit Hearts for the second time this season on Wednesday night.

The Croatia international scored a double in the Light Blues’ 4-0 win at Tynecastle in October, on his way to notching 14 goals in his first 24 appearances for the Ibrox men in all competitions since signing from Greek side PAOK last summer.

Colak was troubled by injury when Michael Beale took over as boss from Giovanni van Bronckhorst at the end of November and had to go off against Dundee United at half-time in his first appearance under the new regime earlier in the month with a knock.

Colak made substitute appearances against St Johnstone both in the Scottish Cup and the league in recent weeks as he works his way back to full fitness and is looking to get back to business.

He said: “I’m a really active guy. I always want to be involved. I want to play and score.

“It’s not easy for me to watch from the outside, but I’m really happy with how the team is doing and how everything has now developed with the new manager.

“Of course, I wanted to impress him directly from the first day but the small injuries took me out a little bit. But now I’m coming back fit so everything is fine.

“I always see everything positive. There are a lot of games coming up where I can be involved, where I can show my quality again and score. This is what I’m looking for.

“It’s a nice atmosphere there (Tynecastle), a tough game. I like these kinds of games, but I think everywhere where you go in Scotland, to away games, it’s a fired-up atmosphere.

“I’m looking forward to the game, I hope to be involved, to make the game a good memory for me and the team.”