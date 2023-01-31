Richard O’Donnell leaves Blackpool

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackpool have announced Richard O’Donnell has left his position as assistant head coach.

Former manager Michael Appleton, who left the club earlier this month, brought in O’Donnell and David Kerslake last summer after they previously worked together at Lincoln.

Kerslake’s departure was announced the same time as Appleton’s but O’Donnell remained at Bloomfield Road for another two weeks, during which time Mick McCarthy took over as boss.

A Blackpool statement read: “The club would like to thank Richard for all of his efforts and wishes him the very best for the future.”

The club are 23rd in the Sky Bet Championship, three points off safety, ahead of Saturday’s trip to Middlesbrough.