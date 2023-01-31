Steven Hammell believes Motherwell ‘need one or two’ signings before deadline

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell expects a busy day as the Scottish transfer deadline approaches.

Hammell does not have a fit natural left-back and has other areas he hopes to strengthen.

“We are hoping to do a little bit of business, maybe some ins and outs,” he said. “It’s always moving.

“We thought we had something done late on Monday night and then it turns out it’s maybe not.

Tony Watt (left) has been linked with a move back to Motherwell (Jane Barlow/PA)

“We are looking to bring players in that will enhance us. I think we need one or two, I think we need a bit of freshness.”

Hammell would not confirm or deny reports linking the club with a move to take Tony Watt back from Dundee United.

But he said: “We spoke with the media team this morning and they ran a few names past me that were getting linked with us. Some of the players we hadn’t even heard of before.

“Everything just now is speculation. I can’t confirm or deny any player that is attached to another team.”

Kevin Nisbet is a wanted man (PA)

Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet came into the spotlight again just before the final day of the window.

The Scotland international turned down a move to Millwall on Friday but reports claim he was the subject of a failed bid by Wigan on Monday.

Former Hibs boss Shaun Maloney is also said to have targeted midfielder Josh Campbell after taking over at the Latics.

Lee Johnson is still looking for another defender after signing 20-year-old CJ Egan-Riley on loan from Burnley on Monday and reports claim he saw a bid for Swindon and Wales midfielder Jonny Williams turned down.

Belgium Under-21 international Nicolas Raskin, left, is a Rangers target (PA)

Rangers are looking to complete the signing of 21-year-old Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin but look to have given up on their pursuit of Swansea striker Morgan Whittaker.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou hinted on Sunday that his club’s incomings were finished but Giorgos Giakoumakis could yet leave with Atlanta United seemingly the likeliest destination for the Greece striker.

Defender Stephen Welsh has been linked with a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday while out-of-favour midfielders Oliver Abildgaard, Yosuke Ideguchi and James McCarthy could also move on if they find new clubs.

There could be departures from St Mirren where Ethan Erhahon and Dylan Reid have attracted interest.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is keen to sign an attacking player after bringing in 18-year-old Liverpool left-back Luke Chambers on loan.

Welcome to Killie, Luke Chambers! pic.twitter.com/Fo9UbzSYSK — Kilmarnock FC (@KilmarnockFC) January 30, 2023

Hearts are working on bringing in one more player, with Wednesday’s Callum Paterson a long-standing target.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is looking for additions especially after the news that Ryan McGowan has torn his groin.

Dundee United could make a signing if interest in Watt comes to fruition and they look set for a sell-on windfall with their former academy player Harry Souttar reportedly on his way from Stoke to Leicester.

Ross County are looking for one or two more additions while Aberdeen showed they were not hamstrung by their managerial vacancy by bringing in Watford defender Mattie Pollock on loan late on Sunday.

Livingston manager David Martindale signalled a quiet end to the transfer window in West Lothian, saying: “I don’t expect much to happen. I have no plans to be here until midnight, put it that way.”