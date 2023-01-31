David Moyes hopes Jarrod Bowen is finding his best form again

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Ham boss David Moyes hopes striker Jarrod Bowen is recapturing the form that earned him a place in the England squad.

Bowen has ended a three-month goal drought by following up his recent double against Everton in the Premier League with another and also an assist in West Ham’s 2-0 FA Cup win at Derby.

Moyes said: “Jarrod has been a huge player for us in the last couple of years and proved it.

“But probably the first four months of this season, from August to November, he’s probably had his biggest dip for us, certainly with goals and assists.

“So I’m hoping he’s getting back on that and getting closer to the form he showed before he got into the England squad.

“We’re not shouting about it too much too soon, but it’s good signs in the last couple of games.”

Bowen made his full England debut in last summer’s 1-0 defeat in Hungary and stepped off the bench in three other Nations League games, but missed out on Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

The former Hull forward’s close-range finish gave West Ham an interval lead in their fourth-round tie at Derby before his cross early in the second half was headed home at the far post by Michail Antonio.

Moyes added: “I think confidence is a big word for Jarrod, I really do. I think he’s someone who needs it, wants the goals, wants to score.

“You can even see the way he’s scoring and taking his goals now, (against Derby) you thought he looked like a finisher.”

Moyes did not rule out adding to his squad on transfer deadline day with both Kurt Zouma and Danny Ings ruled out through injury, but admitted “we spent all our money in the summer”.

Derby boss Paul Warne had no complaints after seeing his League One side’s six-match winning run halted.

Warne said his biggest disappointment was losing “colossal” midfielder Max Bird to a groin injury and on his side’s performance added: “Deep down I’m not sad.

“All I asked the lads to do was put on a performance that was the best version of themselves.

“In fairness, one to 11, West Ham’s players are better than my one to 11, but they put their best performance on, they can all go home feeling proud, they didn’t shirk anything.

“They tried to be brave on the ball, so I come and speak to you lot like I’ve had a great night. We’ve lost unfortunately, but we gave our best version and that’s all you can do in life.”