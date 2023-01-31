Centre-back Joe Anderson swaps Everton for Sunderland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sunderland have announced the signing of Joe Anderson from Everton on a three-year deal, with an option for a further year.

The centre-back joins Tony Mowbray’s side in the Sky Bet Championship after making 13 appearances this season in Premier League 2. At 21, Anderson becomes another young member of a young Sunderland squad.

“I’m over the moon to make the move, the minute the club were interested I wanted to come here,” Anderson told Sunderland’s official website.

Welcome to #SAFC, Joe! ✍️ The defender has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal on Wearside. #AndersonArrives 👋 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) January 31, 2023

“I met the head coach and really liked what he had to say, and the fact he was also a centre-back means I’ll have a lot to learn from him.”

Mowbray added: “The talent and potential is there and although he may need time to develop physically in the next weeks and months, he will add immediate competition and depth to our squad.

“Joe fits the profile of player we want. A left-footed, left-sided central defender, which is a rarity, he can distribute the ball well from the back and connect defence with midfield – he is going to be a real long-term asset.”