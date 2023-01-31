Man Utd’s Christian Eriksen likely to be out until ‘late April or early May’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen is likely to be sidelined until early May with an ankle injury, the club have announced.

Eriksen left Old Trafford on crutches on Saturday after being caught by Reading striker Andy Carroll in the FA Cup fourth-round tie.

A United statement read: “Christian Eriksen is expected to be out of action for an extended period because of an ankle injury sustained in our FA Cup victory over Reading on Saturday.

“Our Danish midfielder was withdrawn in the second half of the 3-1 win after being caught by a tackle from Reading striker Andy Carroll.

“While investigations are continuing, initial assessments indicate that Eriksen is likely to be out until late April or early May.”