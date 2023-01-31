Olly Stone ready for whatever role is required to make England World Cup squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Olly Stone ready for whatever role is required to make England World Cup squad

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 1:37 pm
Olly Stone will do whatever it takes to be in England’s World Cup squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Olly Stone will do whatever it takes to be in England’s World Cup squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Olly Stone is happy to be the heir apparent to Liam Plunkett if it means selection in England’s World Cup squad later this year.

Stone has been a rare shining light in England’s five successive ODI defeats, taking seven wickets in four matches, while in South Africa he has excelled when brought on to bowl after the powerplay.

His style – pacey, into the pitch and giving South Africa batters the hurry-up – has drawn comparisons with Plunkett, who specialised in taking wickets in the middle overs between 2015 and 2019.

Olly Stone has excelled after the powerplay for England (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Olly Stone has excelled after the powerplay for England (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England have tried a few options after moving on from Plunkett following his instrumental displays in the 2019 World Cup success and it seems Stone is being primed for the role for the defence of their title in India in the autumn.

“It’s not something I’ve been used to, I’ve always been used to bowling up the top and at the death, but any way in the England team, I’ll snap someone’s hand off,” Stone said.

“It’s great to be out there, great to be performing and if that’s the role I’ll feature in the future then I’ll happily do it.

“It’s obviously not gone the way in terms of the results we’ve wanted, but I guess personally that it’s nice to be out there and showing people what I can deliver.

“Every series, you’re obviously aiming for, the World Cup is a big one that we’re all pushing towards and hopefully some performances get that call.”

Stone has had multiple injury issues and the latest of four stress fractures in his back prompted an operation in 2021 to fit two metal screws designed to strengthen his spine.

The 29-year-old has been on the comeback trail in recent months – and will fly to New Zealand later this week ahead of a two-match Test series – and hopes he can emulate James Anderson in prolonging his career well into his 30s.

“I’ve obviously struggled with injuries in the past, hopefully I can tag that on at the end of my career and do something similar to what Jimmy’s done – he’s obviously a freak,” Stone said.

“I could go a bit longer than maybe I would have if I’d had a bit of cricket under my belt.”

Stone could make his third international appearance in the space of six days on Wednesday, where England will be bidding to avoid a series clean sweep by South Africa.

However, England could shuffle their bowling options at Kimberley as they look to end a disappointing tour on a high.

“We haven’t played our greatest cricket,” Stone added. “We’ve not had the all-round performance that we want but there’s some positives to take forward.

“We’ll go into tomorrow giving it our all and hopefully we can win the final game and finish the series on a positive note.”

