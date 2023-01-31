Alessia Russo appears destined to stay with Manchester United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United have no intention of selling star striker Alessia Russo to Women’s Super League rivals Arsenal before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

The Gunners have been looking to bolster their attack and launched a big-money bid for the England international a few days ago.

That offer was rejected by United and Arsenal have reportedly made a world record offer of just under £500,000 for Russo.

Alessia Russo is in demand (PA)

But a club source told the PA news agency that the 23-year-old – who is out of contract this summer – is going nowhere.

That deal would have surpassed the £350,000-£400,000 initially thought to have been paid by Barcelona to sign England team-mate Keira Walsh from Manchester City in September.

That number was later called into question when Barcelona women’s general manager Markel Zubizarreta told Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo the club paid less than 350,000 Euros (£310,000) for the midfielder, without revealing the exact amount.

Russo would have been an ideal solution for Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, pictured (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Russo has netted five goals across nine WSL appearances for United this season and would have been an ideal solution for Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall.

The Gunners have lost forwards Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema to anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

United currently lead the WSL, level on points with defending champions Chelsea, while Arsenal sit third with 25 but have a game in hand.

Russo scored four times to help England win Euro 2022, including a memorable backheel in the semi-final victory over Sweden that earned her a nomination for the FIFA Puskas Award for goal of the year.