Ireland must be ‘a lot better’ if they are to win Six Nations – Hugo Keenan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ireland must be ‘a lot better’ if they are to win Six Nations – Hugo Keenan

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 4:31 pm
Hugo Keenan wants to help end Ireland’s decade-long wait for Six Nations success in Cardiff (Niall Carson/PA)
Hugo Keenan wants to help end Ireland’s decade-long wait for Six Nations success in Cardiff (Niall Carson/PA)

Full-back Hugo Keenan admits Ireland’s performances must vastly improve if they are to realise their potential by becoming Guinness Six Nations champions.

Andy Farrell’s men go into the championship as the world’s top-ranked nation and the pre-tournament favourites.

In-form Ireland won nine of 11 Tests in 2022 but were far from convincing in beating Fiji and Australia in November after beginning the autumn by toppling world champions South Africa.

Keenan is among the Irish contingent who have yet to taste Six Nations glory and believes better displays are required to plug the gap on his CV, beginning on Saturday in Wales.

“That’s what we’re all chasing,” he said of the title, according to the Irish Mirror.

“I’ve never experienced it. I know some of the lads have from the 2018 side, and we’re all pretty determined to do it again and I think it’s taking things one game at a time.

“That’s the challenge, that’s the goal the coaches are setting and we’re setting for ourselves. I think we have the capabilities to, so it’s just about performing individually and collectively.

“I know it was still such a successful campaign in November with three wins, but I don’t think we quite clicked in a lot of the areas. It was great beating South Africa, but then we slipped down in our standards against Fiji, and it wasn’t the most polished performance against Australia.

“To go and compete in the Six Nations, if we’re talking about winning the championship and going to Wales and beating them, we’re going to have to be a lot better than in the autumn.”

Ireland have not won a Six Nations fixture in Cardiff since 2013 and were frustrated to lose 21-16 there in their opening match of the 2021 competition following Peter O’Mahony’s early red card.

Peter O’Mahony, right, was sent off when Ireland were beaten at an empty Principality Stadium in 2021
Peter O’Mahony, right, was sent off when Ireland were beaten at an empty Principality Stadium in 2021 (David Davies/PA)

That match was played behind closed doors due coronavirus restrictions.

Keenan, who is anticipating a different type of challenge this time around as a raucous Welsh crowd prepare to welcome back head coach Warren Gatland, expects past Principality Stadium disappointment to enhance Irish desire.

“I think people who were part of that squad definitely use it as an extra motivation to bring it into this Six Nations, as that extra bit of fuel,” said the 26-year-old Leinster player, speaking at Ireland’s training camp in Portugal.

He added: “It’s a big challenge, isn’t it? It’s going to be a bit different from the last time, an empty stadium there.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
2
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
3
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
4
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
5
The incident occurred at around 1.40pm today. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Train and car collide at level crossing between Nairn and Inverness
6
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
7
Dess Falls glamping pods have been approved
Posh pods for luxury camping at Dess Falls and makeover to save rotting million-pound…
8
Tomasz Peczko admitted using a second property to store cannabis and cash. Image: DC Thomson
Drug dealer had second Aberdeen flat to store £30,000 cannabis and cash
9
vandalism aberdeen
Scotland’s favourite park targeted in a weekend of vandalism mayhem in Aberdeen
3
10
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen Captain Anthony Stewart during the Scottish Cup loss at Darvel. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart linked with move to MK Dons
Two men police Scotland are trying to identify
Photographs issued to find two men to assist investigation into Inverness 'serious assault' from…
26 June 2021. Mosset Park, Lea Road, Forres, IV36 1AU. This is from the pre-season friendly match between Forres Mechanics and Inverness Caledonian Thistle. 16 Forres Joe Gauld
Allan Hale pleased to bolster Huntly squad as Joe Gauld signs from Forres Mechanics
Simon Murray bagged four for Queen's Park as they thumped Cove Rangers. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay delighted after landing striker Simon Murray from Queen's Park
Fife Park Pavilion in Keith
Moray Council calling for 'last chance' to save pavilion in Keith from demolition with…
The trial is probing the deaths of Bennylyn Burke and her daughter Jellica.
Aberdeen University graduate accused of murder told police: 'She's under the kitchen floor'
New signs in Gaelic and English will appear at Raigmore Hospital. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
'We are deeply sorry': NHS Highland admits staff shortages led to death of pensioner
Mike Park, chief executive of the Scottish White Fish Producers' Association. Image: Supplied.
North-east fishing leader says 'poster boys' for Brexit have been let down three years…
H &M Designs owner Hayley Kessack is happy with the growth of the business. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
How Elgin woman Hayley Kessack turned a crafty hobby into a business
Banks o' Dee co-boss Jamie Watt. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jamie Watt arrives at Inverurie Locos with unfinished business

Editor's Picks

Most Commented