Ange Postecoglou satisfied with Celtic’s January transfer window business

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou declared himself satisfied with his January business after ruling out any late surprises.

Postecoglou has signed four players this month – two of them to replace key players in advance and two others to strengthen in areas he had identified.

Canada right-back Alistair Johnston was a straight swap for Josip Juranovic even before the Croatian left for Union Berlin while 21-year-old South Korea striker Oh Hyeon-gyu was brought in to compensate for the expected departure of Giorgos Giakoumakis.

Postecoglou has also handed debuts to centre-back Yuki Kobayashi and midfielder Tomoki Iwata and expects to get the best out of the Japanese pair as the weeks and months go by.

The Celtic manager was speaking ahead of further possible exits but only of fringe players.

“Everything we wanted to get done and looked at trying to do in this window we have got there,” he said.

“We went into it with the knowledge that there were a couple of areas we definitely wanted to strengthen and there was also a couple of areas where we thought there were more than likely to be some exits.

“We wanted to get ahead of it so we didn’t get caught short. One area was obviously right-back with Josip and we got Alistair in nice and early, and the other one was obviously Giako’s future. If we hadn’t brought Oh in we could have been scrambling a little bit in that area.

“And we added Tomoki and Yuki Kobayashi, who were guys we identified early on.

“Depending on the outgoings but with Josip and potentially Giako going out, we have brought in four players under the age of 24 and for less money. From that perspective our objectives have been achieved.

“The success of whether that will bear fruit over the next few months and beyond is how well the new players contribute. But to be fair they have already made a contribution.”

Celtic are looking to consolidate top spot in the cinch Premiership on Wednesday but face a Livingston team who sit fourth in the league and who have taken points off Postecoglou’s side at home and away over the past 18 months.

Livingston manager David Martindale highlighted the gulf in spending power between the sides this week when he estimated Celtic’s wage bill was 40 times higher than his, which he stated was the lowest in the division.

Postecoglou said: “I think he tells us that on a weekly basis, doesn’t he? There is no secret there. Which is a nice way of him downplaying their prospects and maybe pumping himself up a little bit. Nothing wrong with that.

“Look, he is doing a great job and it just goes to show that he’s got a clear idea of how he wants his team to play, he backs his players.

“You can tell every game they are up for the contest. They are well drilled and well disciplined, and that’s why they are in the position they are in the league.

“I’ve got admiration for him. I have said before, I’ve got admiration for all the coaches. Irrespective of where you are working there are always challenges there.

“I have respect for everyone who is in that role but where Livingston are and the way they have gone about things you can only admire what he and everyone at that football club has done including the players.”