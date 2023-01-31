Ruben Rodrigues scores two penalties as Notts County pull clear at the top

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ruben Rodrigues scored two penalties as Notts County came from a goal down to beat Solihull 2-1 and move three points clear at the top of the Vanarama National League.

Solihull took the lead midway through the first period as the hosts won the ball back high up the pitch, with Andrew Dallas putting it on a plate for Callum Maycock to roll home.

County had an opportunity to pull level when Cedwyn Scott was brought down inside the area and Rodrigues made no mistake in levelling up from the spot.

The visitors almost took the lead in the 63rd minute but Kyle Cameron’s effort was cleared off the line by Justin Donawa.

The league leaders turned the game around with 10 minutes to play when Matt Palmer was brought down inside the area and Rodrigues emphatically dispatched his second spot-kick of the night to wrap up another three points for the Magpies.