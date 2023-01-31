Barnet march on with win over Eastleigh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Barnet stretched their league unbeaten run to nine games with a 2-0 victory over Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium.

The visitors broke the deadlock just before half-time when Ryan De Havilland was on hand to tap home after Marvin Armstrong darted into the penalty area.

The Bees doubled their advantage midway through the second period when Ben Wynter headed home from a corner at the back post.

Eastleigh’s best period in the match came with around 15 minutes to play but Barnet weathered the storm following three successive corners.

Barnet could have further extended their lead but for the heroics of goalkeeper Joe McDonnell to save Armstrong’s point-blank header to keep the score at 2-0.