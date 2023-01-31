Salford close in on automatic promotion places with Walsall win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Salford edged closer to the automatic promotion places thanks to a 1-0 win against Walsall.

Veteran striker Matt Smith’s early goal secured the Ammies’ third win in five games, while the mid-table Saddlers lost their first away game since October.

Salford had already seen Ethan Galbraith go close before they struck after five minutes.

Smith rose highest to nod home Ibou Touray’s cross in off a post.

Walsall’s first decent chance fell to Joe Low, whose shot on the turn fizzed narrowly wide.

Shortly before the break, Salford goalkeeper Alex Cairns produced a brilliant reaction save to prevent Jamille Matt from grabbing a debut goal.

At the other end, Owen Evans was equally impressive in denying Callum Morton.

After the restart, Saddlers striker Conor Wilkinson fired in a low drive which Cairns saved well, while the Salford keeper was superb again when thwarting Jacob Maddox.

Sub Conor McAleny went closest to adding a late second goal for the Ammies when he was denied by a super stop from Evans.