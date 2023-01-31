Crewe and Stockport share spoils in derby

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Crewe and Stockport shared the honours from a 1-1 draw in the first derby between the local rivals at Gresty Road in more than 11 years.

Crewe forged ahead just before the interval when teenager defender Connor O’Riordan netted his first senior goal but Kyle Wootton hit back for County with a neat finish soon after the restart.

Callum Camps went close for the visitors when his low effort from 20 yards evaded Alex keeper Dave Richards but flicked the outside of the far post.

Elliott Nevitt was close to registering for the first time for Crewe after Bassala Sambou’s shot from the byline was blocked by Ben Hinchcliffe. The ball span into the path of Nevitt, who prodded the rebound onto the outside of the post from a similarly tight angle.

Crewe were looking a threat by the time Dan Agyei dragged an effort past the post under the close attention of County defenders.

O’Riordan made the breakthrough in the 44th minute when he met a corner from Regan Griffiths, flicked on by Rod McDonald, and sent the ball home with a first-time finish at the far post.

Wootton levelled in the 48th minute, squeezing a nerveless low finish into the corner of the net after he was put clear by Will Collar.

Nevitt went close again for Crewe with a half-volley from the edge of the box which was turned around by Hinchliffe. Ryan Johnson’s piledriver from distance flew just wide for the visitors but a draw was a fair result.