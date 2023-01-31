Paddy Amond on target but Torquay frustrate promotion-chasing Woking

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Woking missed the chance to close the gap on second-placed Wrexham as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Torquay.

The Cards were dominant in the first half but had to wait until the 43rd minute to go ahead when Paddy Amond scored his third goal in four games with a cushioned finish.

But the Gulls levelled on the hour when Tope Fadahunsi finished a quick counter-attack move.

Both sides had chances to win as Fadahunsi went close for Torquay while Mark Halstead produced a fine stop to keep out James Daly’s effort.