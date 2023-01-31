Ayr through to Scottish Cup fifth round after comfortable win at Cove

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ayr advanced safely through to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with a convincing 3-0 win over 10-man Cove Rangers at Balmoral Stadium.

The visitors took the lead midway through the first period when Dipo Akinyemi’s blocked shot fell to Mark McKenzie and he slotted home the rebound.

Cove’s chances of getting back into the contest got harder when Mitch Megginson received two consecutive yellow cards in a minute for dissent and was given his marching orders.

Ayr took advantage of having a man more when Ben Dempsey passed across for Akinyemi to tap home.

United wrapped up proceedings with 13 minutes to play when Sam Ashford slotted home from close range to secure a safe passage through.