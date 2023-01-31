Steve Cooper demands big performance from Nottingham Forest at Man United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Steve Cooper demands big performance from Nottingham Forest at Man United

By Press Association
January 31, 2023, 10:33 pm
Steve Cooper has told his Nottingham Forest players to prove they can perform on a stage such as Old Trafford (Tim Goode/PA)
Steve Cooper has told his Nottingham Forest players to prove they can perform on a stage such as Old Trafford (Tim Goode/PA)

Steve Cooper has challenged his Nottingham Forest players to prove they can perform on the biggest stage when they head to Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Forest have little hope of overturning the 3-0 deficit from from the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against a Manchester United side who have won their last 11 home games.

But though he recognises their chance of reaching Wembley has all but gone, Cooper has set his side other objectives as he demands a performance from his players.

High among them is improving a woeful record away to the Premier League’s top four – Forest have conceded 16 goals without reply in trips to Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle and United in the league this term, including a 3-0 defeat at Old Trafford in late December.

“What we haven’t done this year is be able to play really well on a stage like Old Trafford, the Etihad or the Emirates,” Cooper said. “We’ve talked about that and the lads have talked about it themselves.

“Can we look like a better team somewhere like Old Trafford at an occasion like this?

“Like I said straight after the (first leg), as disappointing as it was we’ve got to find some clear objectives to get out of the game. There’s always an objective because of who we play for and what it represents but we always add some other stuff in as well.

“It can be important if we can come out of Old Trafford having played well and maybe got a positive result.”

In the likes of former United midfielder Jesse Lingard and ex-Paris St Germain and Tottenham defender Serge Aurier, the Forest squad includes players who have shone in such arenas before, but Cooper said it was not down to individuals.

“We have some players who have played on the big stage before and excelled but it would be wrong for me to say it’s about this player or that player,” he said. “As a team we’ve got to show it.

“But hopefully within that there are individuals thinking, ‘I could do that, that’s a stage I want to play on’. That goes for me as well.”

There are of course many famous occasions through history where teams have beaten the odds to overturn deficits even bigger than this, but Cooper has not spent much time taking any inspiration from them this week.

“If you focus too much on things like that you forget about getting ready for the game,” he said.

“There’s a very slim chance and where there’s a chance there’s hope. If there’s hope you have to give your all but we are 3-0 down and it’s Old Trafford and the chances are slim.

“We have to use all of that as motivation to play better than we have done in the last two games against Manchester United.

“It still might not be enough to get a result because they are a world-class team. You can see that with the players they’ve got and when you go up against them live you feel it even more.

“We’ve just got to focus on ourselves, try and do well, and see what we can take out of the game in a positive way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Anthony Stewart during a 0-0 draw with Ross County for Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart LOANED to MK Dons for rest of 2022/23 season
2
Jill Williams was found to have 16 times the limit for a cocaine metabolite in her system while in charge of a vehicle. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Mum-of-two found slumped at the wheel of SUV was 16 times the cocaine limit
3
Manager Czeslaw Michniewicz of Poland celebrates with Robert Lewandowski after a World Cup match against Argentina. Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock
Exclusive: Poland’s 2022 World Cup manager Czeslaw Michniewicz wants Aberdeen job
4
Connor Smart leaving court in custody. Image: DC Thomson
Dad jailed after cocaine found hidden under loft insulation and in Kinder Egg
5
An artist's impression of the new Inverurie Farmfoods supermarket. Image: Farmfoods
New Inverurie Farmfoods APPROVED ‘to help families struggling in cost-of-living crisis’
6
Oscar Road in Torry is currently closed following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Multiple streets closed after motorbike and car collide in serious Aberdeen crash
7
An intruder at Peterhead Academy was arrested by police. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Boy, 14, arrested following knife scare at Peterhead Academy
8
Valaris incident
Investigations continue as man missing from North Sea oil rig is named
9
Dr Krexi sent the messages to an Aberdeen Royal Infirmary colleague in 2019. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
‘They don’t want a gay’: Aberdeen doctor allowed to keep working after homophobic abuse…
10
Resident Linda Cameron with Douglas Ross at the park in August 2022. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Under-pressure Lossiemouth Bay Holiday Park announces new management: Could it be the start of…

More from Press and Journal

Queen's Park manager Owen Coyle shakes Billy Mckay's hand at full-time. Images: SNS Group
Queen's Park could face Scottish Cup exit after 'fielding an ineligible player' in Inverness
Inverness boss Billy Dodds. Images: SNS
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds will eye loan moves after Scottish Cup loss to…
Scenes from the Junior Up-Helly-Aa 2023 festival. Here is one of the girls who took part for the first time ever. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
GALLERY: Our best images from the fiery climax to Up Helly Aa in Shetland
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals Ross County missed out on three further deadline day deals
Aberdeen's Vincente Besuijen celebrates after making it 2-0 against Hearts on October 16. Image: SNS
Vicente Besuijen leaves Aberdeen for Excelsior Rotterdam loan - with option for permanent move…
Barry Robson. Image: Shutterstock
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson refuses to be drawn on whether he'll enter race…
Zander Fagerson is in 'the shape of his life' ahead of the Calcutta Cup game.
Zander Fagerson, Stuart Hogg and Hamish Watson 'good to go' for Scotland at Twickenham
Cammy Harper goes for goal for Inverness. Images: Simon Wootton/SNS Group
Caley Thistle edged out of the Scottish Cup by Queen's Park after two late…
Yan Dhanda celebrates netting against Hibernian with Eamonn Brophy. Image: SNS
Ross County up to ninth after coming from behind to draw 1-1 with Hibernian
Ayr United players celebrate Mark McKenzie's opener against Cove Rangers. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers exit Scottish Cup with 3-0 defeat to Ayr United

Editor's Picks

Most Commented